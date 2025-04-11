Friday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Friday night's game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, April 12. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Tonight's Norfolk Red Stockings and HBCU Night has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 31.
Fans may exchange their April 11, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for April 11, 2025 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their April 11, 2025 ticket(s).
A couple of pre-pay parking updates from the city:
If a game is rained out, anyone who has pre-paid for parking:
Customers may use their parking receipt for any future game.
Customers may alternatively request a refund to their credit card by calling 757-664-6222 ext. 5.
Pre-pay Parking is turned off two hours and five minutes prior to game time.
For a 6:35 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 4:30 pm
For a 12:05 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 10:00 am
For a 1:05 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 11:00 am
If there are spaces remaining in the City parking lots, they will take credit card payment until the lot is full.
