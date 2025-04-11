Saints Roll Past Storm Chasers 13-6

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell behind early and the St. Paul Saints rode a heavy offensive performance to a 13-4 win over Omaha Thursday night at CHS Field.

John Rave started the game with a lead-off single up the middle, advancing to second on a wild pitch. Joey Wiemer legged out an infield single, moving Rave to third, but both runners remained stranded to end the inning.

Fresh off being named the International League Pitcher of the Week, Tyson Guerrero made his first start since retiring 15 straight in his last outing. St. Paul tagged Guerrero for a run in the first then knocked him out of the game in a wild second inning that saw the Saints plate six runs (two earned). Guerrero finished his night allowing seven runs (three earned) over 1.2 innings. Cruz Noriega came in behind Guerrero and gave up a bases-clearing double, allowing both inheritered runners to score.

Before the bottom of the second spiraled for Omaha, the Storm Chasers tied the game in the top of the inning. A walk was issued to Nick Pratto to lead off the top of the second and Cam Devanney continued his tear with a double to the left field wall, advancing Pratto to third. Rave brought Pratto home with a sacrifice fly to score the Storm Chasers' first run of the game, briefly tying the score at 1-1.

St. Paul extended its lead, scoring runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, off Noriega and Eric Cerantola, who made his 2025 season debut.

After Joey Wiemer brought Rave home with a groundout in the fifth, Omaha's offense created a small spark in the second half of the game, when Nelson Velázquez crushed a two-run homer to plate Nick Gordon in the top of the sixth, cutting the deficit to 11-4. The home run was Velázquez's first of the season.

Omaha's bullpen recording 7 strikeouts in 3 innings, with Andrew Hoffmann and Austin Cox each striking out three in a scoreless inning of work. However, the Saints' offense reignited in the eighth. St. Paul scored twice more off of Jonathan Bowlan to cap off the 13-run effort, for the 13-4 score that held to be final.

With the win, St. Paul takes a 2-1 series lead, with three games remaining in the set. The Storm Chasers return to CHS Field tomorrow with a 6:37 p.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Chander Champlain on the mound for Omaha.

