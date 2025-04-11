Red Wings to Host Autism Awareness Day, April 19

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the return of Autism Awareness Day, Saturday, April 19, when the Red Wings host the Worcester Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.

Now in its eighth year, Autism Awareness Day is a cornerstone of the Red Wings' continued efforts to make the ballpark a more inclusive and welcoming space for all fans. On this special afternoon, Innovative Field will feature fan-friendly adjustments designed to provide a more comfortable, sensory-considerate experience for individuals and families affected by autism.

Key modifications for the day include:

Lower volume levels throughout the stadium

Altered in-game production to minimize abrupt sound effects and intense video board displays

A request for fans to refrain from bringing noise makers to the ballpark

A Safe Zone is open all game long in Club 3,000 on the Suite Level for those seeking a quiet reprieve

Section 218 will be designated as the Autism Aware Section, reserved exclusively for guests with family members on the autism spectrum

In addition to this special event, the Red Wings are proud to offer their Sensory Suite at every home game throughout the 2025 season. Located on the Suite Level along the first base side, the Sensory Suite is a thoughtfully designed space featuring:

Soft paint tones and muted Red Wings branding

Comfortable Yogibo seating and lava lamps

Two mounted interactive iPads and a new smart TV

A wall-mounted interactive display

New window shades for light and sensory control

Access to outdoor seating for fans wishing to enjoy the atmosphere in a more comfortable manner

The Sensory Suite is available for just $270 per game, which includes eight tickets and two VIP parking passes.

"We're committed to ensuring Innovative Field is a welcoming place for every member of our community," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Red Wings. "Autism Awareness Day is a meaningful tradition for us, and the Sensory Suite allows that spirit of inclusivity to extend throughout the entire season."

For more information about Autism Awareness Day, or to reserve the Sensory Suite for an upcoming game, please visit www.RedWingsBaseball.com or contact the Red Wings front office at (585) 454-1001. For discounted tickets in the Autism Aware Section (218), please reach out to MEwing@RedWingsBaseball.com or (585) 454-1001 x 3036.

