Carlos Rodriguez Spins A Gem, Daz Cameron Makes A Lasting First Impression In Win Over Memphis

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville got back to their winning ways on Friday night against the Memphis Redbirds. The Sounds jumped out to the early lead and never looked back thanks to another dominating pitching performance.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez started the game by striking out all three Redbirds in order to begin the night. Sounds newcomer Daz Cameron got the honor of batting leadoff in his Nashville debut and jumped on the third pitch he saw for an opposite field solo shot in his first at-bat. Anthony Seigler kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk to load the bases and Raynel Delgado capitalized on the opportunity with a two-RBI single to give Rodriguez a 3-0 lead to work with when he returned to the mound. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect wasn't out there for long, making it six straight strikeouts to begin his night.

It must have felt like deja vu for Cameron who led off the Sounds half of the second the same way he started the game. His second home run in as many at-bats was a left-center gap shot that he hit 414-feet with a 105 mph exit velocity to make it a 4-0 game.

Rodriguez continued to move quickly through the Redbirds lineup. Ge retired the side in order again in the third, fourth, and fifth - getting his seventh strikeout along the way. His perfect start came to an end with Gavin Collins' single in the sixth. A two-out walk brought an end to his start after 92 pitches and 5.2 IP of scoreless ball. Nashville's bullpen started a new no-earned runs streak on Friday night with LHP Tyler Jay, RHP Sam McWilliams, and RHP Ryan Middendorf pitching the final 3.1 IP for Nashville without an earned run on two hits.

Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the year and Delgado added his third RBI of the night to make it 7-1. Ahead 3-1 in the series, Nashville will look to get its first series win of the season with a win in one of two remaining games of the homestand.

Two-time National League All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Sounds on Saturday night. The right-hander missed all of 2024 after recovering from shoulder surgery. He made one rehab appearance for Nashville in 2023 and his first Nashville appearance during another rehab start in 2022. Woodruff is the Brewers franchise-leader (min. 500.0 IP) with his career 3.10 ERA and is tied for the best WHIP at 1.05. He is eighth all-time in franchise history for strikeouts with 788. Tickets for Saturday are available for purchase online HERE or in person at the First Horizon Park Box Office. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DAZ OUTTA HERE: Outfielder Daz Cameron made quite the first impression. After being acquired by the Brewers from Baltimore on Monday, the son of former Sound, and 17-year MLB vet Mike Cameron, homered in his first two at-bats in his Sounds debut batting out of the leadoff spot. It's his first multi-HR game since July 21, 2023, when he was with Triple-A Norfolk. He's the first Sound with a multi-HR game in 2025 with the last coming by way of Chris Roller on September 3, 2024, at First Horizon Park against the Gwinnett Stripers. The last leadoff home run before Cameron came on August 29, 2024, when Isaac Collins did so against Charlotte. It's the second time in Cameron's career that he has hit a home run in his first game with a new club. The last time he did it was in the big leagues last season when he made his A's debut on May 23rd against the Colorado Rockies.

KARLOS: RHP Carlos Rodriguez carried a perfect game into the top of the sixth inning for the Sounds on Friday night. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect started his outing by striking out each of the first six batters he faced. He was the second Nashville starter to not allow a hit through his first five innings against Memphis this week, joining Logan Henderson who did it on Wednesday night. A one-out single off the bat of Gavin Collins broke up the perfect game and a two-out walk on his 92nd pitch was the end of the line for Rodriguez. His 5.2 IP is the longest a Nashville pitcher has worked this season, breaking a six-way tie that he, Logan Henderson (twice), Jacob Misiorowski (twice), and Bruce Zimmermann (relief) had going entering the night.

HE HIT IT (AL)FAR(O): Jorge Alfaro joined Caleb Durbin, Jared Oliva, and Daz Cameron atop the team lead for home runs with his seventh inning two-run shot off Riley O'Brien. Alfaro took on the biggest part of the park, taking a 81 MPH curveball to straight away center field for a 403-foot home run and 5.2 seconds of hang time. Alfaro's first home run of the season was hit last Thursday night on the road in Gwinnett. It was the 20th home run of his Triple-A career, 87th regular-season minor league home run, and 135th career affiliated home run. wasn't out there for long, making it six straight strikeouts to begin his night.

It must have felt like deja vu for Cameron who led off the Sounds half of the second the same way he started the game. His second home run in as many at-bats was a left-center gap shot that he hit 414-feet with a 105 mph exit velocity to make it a 4-0 game.

Rodriguez continued to move quickly through the Redbirds lineup. Ge retired the side in order again in the third, fourth, and fifth - getting his seventh strikeout along the way. His perfect start came to an end with Gavin Collins' single in the sixth. A two-out walk brought an end to his start after 92 pitches and 5.2 IP of scoreless ball. Nashville's bullpen started a new no-earned runs streak on Friday night with LHP Tyler Jay, RHP Sam McWilliams, and RHP Ryan Middendorf pitching the final 3.1 IP for Nashville without an earned run on two hits.

Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the year and Delgado added his third RBI of the night to make it 7-1. Ahead 3-1 in the series, Nashville will look to get its first series win of the season with a win in one of two remaining games of the homestand.

Two-time National League All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Sounds on Saturday night. The right-hander missed all of 2024 after recovering from shoulder surgery. He made one rehab appearance for Nashville in 2023 and his first Nashville appearance during another rehab start in 2022. Woodruff is the Brewers franchise-leader (min. 500.0 IP) with his career 3.10 ERA and is tied for the best WHIP at 1.05. He is eighth all-time in franchise history for strikeouts with 788. Tickets for Saturday are available for purchase online HERE or in person at the First Horizon Park Box Office. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DAZ OUTTA HERE: Outfielder Daz Cameron made quite the first impression. After being acquired by the Brewers from Baltimore on Monday, the son of former Sound, and 17-year MLB vet Mike Cameron, homered in his first two at-bats in his Sounds debut batting out of the leadoff spot. It's his first multi-HR game since July 21, 2023, when he was with Triple-A Norfolk. He's the first Sound with a multi-HR game in 2025 with the last coming by way of Chris Roller on September 3, 2024, at First Horizon Park against the Gwinnett Stripers. The last leadoff home run before Cameron came on August 29, 2024, when Isaac Collins did so against Charlotte. It's the second time in Cameron's career that he has hit a home run in his first game with a new club. The last time he did it was in the big leagues last season when he made his A's debut on May 23rd against the Colorado Rockies.

KARLOS: RHP Carlos Rodriguez carried a perfect game into the top of the sixth inning for the Sounds on Friday night. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect started his outing by striking out each of the first six batters he faced. He was the second Nashville starter to not allow a hit through his first five innings against Memphis this week, joining Logan Henderson who did it on Wednesday night. A one-out single off the bat of Gavin Collins broke up the perfect game and a two-out walk on his 92nd pitch was the end of the line for Rodriguez. His 5.2 IP is the longest a Nashville pitcher has worked this season, breaking a six-way tie that he, Logan Henderson (twice), Jacob Misiorowski (twice), and Bruce Zimmermann (relief) had going entering the night.

HE HIT IT (AL)FAR(O): Jorge Alfaro joined Caleb Durbin, Jared Oliva, and Daz Cameron atop the team lead for home runs with his seventh inning two-run shot off Riley O'Brien. Alfaro took on the biggest part of the park, taking a 81 MPH curveball to straight away center field for a 403-foot home run and 5.2 seconds of hang time. Alfaro's first home run of the season was hit last Thursday night on the road in Gwinnett. It was the 20th home run of his Triple-A career, 87th regular-season minor league home run, and 135th career affiliated home run.

[Nashville Sounds Logo] Cory Hilborne Communications Manager mobile: 970-712-2998 | office: 615-515-1152 email: CoryH@nashvillesounds.com

Nashville Sounds Baseball Club | Triple-A Affiliate Of The Milwaukee Brewers First Horizon Park | 19 Junior Gilliam Way | Nashville, TN 37219 [cid:39d7ad79-4940-4f0e-9cd2-dad30f70a16e] [cid:3e190bb1-b7a4-42bd-896d-9d1726bdf947] [cid:05b71347-3b08-4bfe-9592-802abc57badf] [cid:24a12a4b-21c9-4881-a59c-d9e03de3602f] [25_CollegeNight_540x90(Email).png] >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

--_000_DM6PR12MB3737921748F1676F063AEC46A4B12DM6PR12MB3737namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

[cid:d52389bf-bc76-4c78-928d-e53d6806f9ab]

NASHVILLE SOUNDS POSTGAME NOTES

Friday, April 11 | Nashville Sounds (6-6) | Memphis Redbirds (5-6)

Carlos Rodriguez Spins a Gem, Daz Cameron Makes a Lasting First Impression in Win over Memphis

NASHVILLE - Nashville got back to their winning ways on Friday night against the Memphis Redbirds. The Sounds jumped out to the early lead and never looked back thanks to another dominating pitching performance.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez started the game by striking out all three Redbirds in order to begin the night. Sounds newcomer Daz Cameron got the honor of batting leadoff in his Nashville debut and jumped on the third pitch he saw for an opposite field solo shot in his first at-bat. Anthony Seigler kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk to load the bases and Raynel Delgado capitalized on the opportunity with a two-RBI single to give Rodriguez a 3-0 lead to work with when he returned to the mound. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect wasn't out there for long, making it six straight strikeouts to begin his night.

It must have felt like deja vu for Cameron who led off the Sounds half of the second the same way he started the game. His second home run in as many at-bats was a left-center gap shot that he hit 414-feet with a 105 mph exit velocity to make it a 4-0 game.

Rodriguez continued to move quickly through the Redbirds lineup. Ge retired the side in order again in the third, fourth, and fifth - getting his seventh strikeout along the way. His perfect start came to an end with Gavin Collins' single in the sixth. A two-out walk brought an end to his start after 92 pitches and 5.2 IP of scoreless ball. Nashville's bullpen started a new no-earned runs streak on Friday night with LHP Tyler Jay, RHP Sam McWilliams, and RHP Ryan Middendorf pitching the final 3.1 IP for Nashville without an earned run on two hits.

Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the year and Delgado added his third RBI of the night to make it 7-1. Ahead 3-1 in the series, Nashville will look to get its first series win of the season with a win in one of two remaining games of the homestand.

Two-time National League All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Sounds on Saturday night. The right-hander missed all of 2024 after recovering from shoulder surgery. He made one rehab appearance for Nashville in 2023 and his first Nashville appearance during another rehab start in 2022. Woodruff is the Brewers franchise-leader (min. 500.0 IP) with his career 3.10 ERA and is tied for the best WHIP at 1.05. He is eighth all-time in franchise history for strikeouts with 788. Tickets for Saturday are available for purchase online HERE or in person at the First Horizon Park Box Office. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DAZ OUTTA HERE: Outfielder Daz Cameron made quite the first impression. After being acquired by the Brewers from Baltimore on Monday, the son of former Sound, and 17-year MLB vet Mike Cameron, homered in his first two at-bats in his Sounds debut batting out of the leadoff spot. It's his first multi-HR game since July 21, 2023, when he was with Triple-A Norfolk. He's the first Sound with a multi-HR game in 2025 with the last coming by way of Chris Roller on September 3, 2024, at First Horizon Park against the Gwinnett Stripers. The last leadoff home run before Cameron came on August 29, 2024, when Isaac Collins did so against Charlotte. It's the second time in Cameron's career that he has hit a home run in his first game with a new club. The last time he did it was in the big leagues last season when he made his A's debut on May 23rd against the Colorado Rockies.

KARLOS: RHP Carlos Rodriguez carried a perfect game into the top of the sixth inning for the Sounds on Friday night. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect started his outing by striking out each of the first six batters he faced. He was the second Nashville starter to not allow a hit through his first five innings against Memphis this week, joining Logan Henderson who did it on Wednesday night. A one-out single off the bat of Gavin Collins broke up the perfect game and a two-out walk on his 92nd pitch was the end of the line for Rodriguez. His 5.2 IP is the longest a Nashville pitcher has worked this season, breaking a six-way tie that he, Logan Henderson (twice), Jacob Misiorowski (twice), and Bruce Zimmermann (relief) had going entering the night.

HE HIT IT (AL)FAR(O): Jorge Alfaro joined Caleb Durbin, Jared Oliva, and Daz Cameron atop the team lead for home runs with his seventh inning two-run shot off Riley O'Brien. Alfaro took on the biggest part of the park, taking a 81 MPH curveball to straight away center field for a 403-foot home run and 5.2 seconds of hang time. Alfaro's first home run of the season was hit last Thursday night on the road in Gwinnett. It was the 20th home run of his Triple-A career, 87th regular-season minor league home run, and 135th career affiliated home run.

[Nashville Sounds Logo] Cory Hilborne Communications Manager mobile: 970-712-2998 | office: 615-515-1152 email: CoryH@nashvillesounds.com

Nashville Sounds Baseball Club | Triple-A Affiliate Of The Milwaukee Brewers First Horizon Park | 19 Junior Gilliam Way | Nashville, TN 37219 [cid:39d7ad79-4940-4f0e-9cd2-dad30f70a16e] [cid:3e190bb1-b7a4-42bd-896d-9d1726bdf947] [cid:05b71347-3b08-4bfe-9592-802abc57badf] [cid:24a12a4b-21c9-4881-a59c-d9e03de3602f] [25_CollegeNight_540x90(Email).png]

--_000_DM6PR12MB3737921748F1676F063AEC46A4B12DM6PR12MB3737namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="iso-8859-1" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

P

NASHVILLE SOUNDS POSTGAME NOTES

Friday, April 11 | Nashville Sounds (6-6) | Memphis Redbirds (5-6)

Carlos Rodriguez Spins a Gem, Daz Cameron Makes a Lasting First Impression in Win over Memphis

NASHVILLE - Nashville got back to their winning ways on Friday night against the Memphis Redbirds. The Sounds jumped out to the early lead and never looked back thanks to another dominating pitching performance.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez started the game by striking out all three Redbirds in order to begin the night. Sounds newcomer Daz Cameron got the honor of batting leadoff in his Nashville debut and jumped on the third pitch he saw for an opposite field solo shot in his first at-bat. Anthony Seigler kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk to load the bases and Raynel Delgado capitalized on the opportunity with a two-RBI single to give Rodriguez a 3-0 lead to work with when he returned to the mound. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect wasn't out there for long, making it six straight strikeouts to begin his night.

It must have felt like deja vu for Cameron who led off the Sounds half of the second the same way he started the game. His second home run in as many at-bats was a left-center gap shot that he hit 414-feet with a 105 mph exit velocity to make it a 4-0 game.

Rodriguez continued to move quickly through the Redbirds lineup. Ge retired the side in order again in the third, fourth, and fifth - getting his seventh strikeout along the way. His perfect start came to an end with Gavin Collins' single in the sixth. A two-out walk brought an end to his start after 92 pitches and 5.2 IP of scoreless ball. Nashville's bullpen started a new no-earned runs streak on Friday night with LHP Tyler Jay, RHP Sam McWilliams, and RHP Ryan Middendorf pitching the final 3.1 IP for Nashville without an earned run on two hits.

Jorge Alfaro hit his second home run of the year and Delgado added his third RBI of the night to make it 7-1. Ahead 3-1 in the series, Nashville will look to get its first series win of the season with a win in one of two remaining games of the homestand.

Two-time National League All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Sounds on Saturday night. The right-hander missed all of 2024 after recovering from shoulder surgery. He made one rehab appearance for Nashville in 2023 and his first Nashville appearance during another rehab start in 2022. Woodruff is the Brewers franchise-leader (min. 500.0 IP) with his career 3.10 ERA and is tied for the best WHIP at 1.05. He is eighth all-time in franchise history for strikeouts with 788. Tickets for Saturday are available for purchase online HERE or in person at the First Horizon Park Box Office. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DAZ OUTTA HERE: Outfielder Daz Cameron made quite the first impression. After being acquired by the Brewers from Baltimore on Monday, the son of former Sound, and 17-year MLB vet Mike Cameron, homered in his first two at-bats in his Sounds debut batting out of the leadoff spot. It's his first multi-HR game since July 21, 2023, when he was with Triple-A Norfolk. He's the first Sound with a multi-HR game in 2025 with the last coming by way of Chris Roller on September 3, 2024, at First Horizon Park against the Gwinnett Stripers. The last leadoff home run before Cameron came on August 29, 2024, when Isaac Collins did so against Charlotte. It's the second time in Cameron's career that he has hit a home run in his first game with a new club. The last time he did it was in the big leagues last season when he made his A's debut on May 23rd against the Colorado Rockies.

KARLOS: RHP Carlos Rodriguez carried a perfect game into the top of the sixth inning for the Sounds on Friday night. The Brewers' no. 23-ranked prospect started his outing by striking out each of the first six batters he faced. He was the second Nashville starter to not allow a hit through his first five innings against Memphis this week, joining Logan Henderson who did it on Wednesday night. A one-out single off the bat of Gavin Collins broke up the perfect game and a two-out walk on his 92nd pitch was the end of the line for Rodriguez. His 5.2 IP is the longest a Nashville pitcher has worked this season, breaking a six-way tie that he, Logan Henderson (twice), Jacob Misiorowski (twice), and Bruce Zimmermann (relief) had going entering the night.

HE HIT IT (AL)FAR(O): Jorge Alfaro joined Caleb Durbin, Jared Oliva, and Daz Cameron atop the team lead for home runs with his seventh inning two-run shot off Riley O'Brien. Alfaro took on the biggest part of the park, taking a 81 MPH curveball to straight away center field for a 403-foot home run and 5.2 seconds of hang time. Alfaro's first home run of the season was hit last Thursday night on the road in Gwinnett. It was the 20th home run of his Triple-A career, 87th regular-season minor league home run, and 135th career affiliated home run.

Cory Hilborne

Communications Manager

mobile: 970-712-2998 | office: 615-515-1152

email: CoryH@nashvillesounds.com

Nashville Sounds Baseball Club | Triple-A Affiliate Of The Milwaukee Brewers

First Horizon Park | 19 Junior Gilliam Way | Nashville, TN 37219

--_000_DM6PR12MB3737921748F1676F063AEC46A4B12DM6PR12MB3737namp_--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.