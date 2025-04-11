April 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (5-4) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (3-8)

April 11 - 6:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Trevor Richards (0-0, 13.50) vs. LHP Bailey Horn (0-0, 9.64)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the third of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Trevor Richards is slated to make his first start since June 15, 2024 vs. Cleveland tonight in a bullpen game for Iowa...left-hander Bailey Horn is scheduled for Toledo.

FLUSH IT : The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens last night by a 1-0 score...Toledo's lone run came in the fourth inning and the three hits were Iowa's lowest this season...Iowa starter Cade Horton suffered the loss despite pitching 4.0 innings with six strikeouts... Gavin Hollowell, Brandon Hughes and Daniel Palencia combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief.

ONE-NIL : Iowa's 1-0 loss last night at Toledo marked their first 1-0 game since they defeated Indianapolis on June 20, 2024...it was the fifth time an Iowa Cubs game has finished 1-0 since 2023.

HOMER HEAVEN : Iowa hit four home runs Tuesday night thanks to Carlos Pérez, Christian Franklin, Jonathon Long and Greg Allen ...Iowa is one of three teams in the International League to homer four times in a game this season with Durham (6, 4/4 vs. SUG) and Memphis (4, 3/30 at LOU)...Iowa hit at least four home runs six times last season, with the last coming on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs offense also tallied 14 hits, their most since earning 18 hits on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville.

STREAKING : Infielder Ben Cowles snapped his hit streak Sunday at six games but has reached base in all nine games this season, which marks his longest such streak since he reached in nine straight games from June 19-28, 2024...Cowles is slashing .286/.359/.457 (9-for-31) with three extra-base hits this season.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST : Wednesday night's game between Iowa and Toledo was postponed due to weather conditions...it marked the fifth game that has been altered by the weather, including three games last week in Indianapolis and on March 30 in Des Moines vs. Omaha.

BLANKED : Iowa suffered their first shutout loss last night at Toledo...it marked the first time the I-Cubs have been shutout since an 11-0 loss on July 31, 2024 vs. St. Paul...in 2024, Iowa was shutout four times.

NASTY NOLAND : I-Cubs starter Connor Noland earned his first win Sunday and tallied Iowa's first quality start since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester (Brandon Birdsell)...Noland has worked 10.0 innings this season and has allowed just two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts...in Connor's last four starts dating back to Sept. 12, 2024, he has posted a 3.60 ERA (8 ER in 20.0 IP).

HOW GRAND : Catcher Carlos Pérez hit the first grand slam of the season Tuesday night in the first inning...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

VS. TOLEDO : Iowa and Toledo are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play at Fifth Third Field from May 6-11 and will play at Principal Park from Sept. 16-21...Iowa went 11-7 vs. Toledo last season and 4-2 at Fifth Third Field in 2024.

ROSTER RUNDOWN : In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on March 28...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

WHAT A RELIEF : Iowa's bullpen this season has posted a 3.44 ERA (14 ER in 36.2 IP) which is good for seventh best in the International League...I-Cubs relievers have struck out 54 which gives them a 13.42 K/9 ratio...the bullpen has also only surrendered 20 hits during the 2025 campaign which is the best mark in the league.

