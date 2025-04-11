April 10 Game Rescheduled as April 13 Doubleheader

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The April 10 game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester that was postponed due to inclement weather has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 13, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Gates will open at 11:30 A.M. on Sunday with a first pitch in game one slated for 12:05 P.M. The RailRiders and Red Wings will play two seven-inning games Sunday to conclude this Opening Week series at PNC Field.

Due to the alteration in the schedule, the kid's outfield pregame catch and post-game base run on April 13 have been canceled. The Sunday Family FunDay $2 Dippin Dots offer will be available for both games.

After the final out of game two, Towanda High School and Athens High School meet for a game as part of the Geisinger Community Series from RailRiders University.

Tickets for Tuesday or Thursday's postponed games can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans are able to email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please specify which upcoming RailRiders game you wish to attend. Learn more about the RailRiders Rain Policy or purchase tickets to an upcoming game by visiting www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.