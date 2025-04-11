On Cold Night, Saints Bats Are Hot in 13-4 Pounding of Storm Chasers

ST. PAUL, MN - Since scoring 11 runs on Opening Night, the St. Paul Saints offense scored just 13 runs over its next seven games. They equaled that output on Thursday night at CHS Field while going 10-28 with runners in scoring position in a 13-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 2,962

Eight different Saints collected a hit, 10 different players scored a run, and seven guys knocked in a run as the Saints pounded out 16 hits, six of them doubles one shy of tying the franchise record.

The Saints scored at least a run in the first five innings and plated a run in six of the eight innings they batted.

The Saints struck first in the first. Austin Martin ripped a one out double down the third base line. An infield single by Emmanuel Rodriguez put runners at the corners. With two outs Jeferson Morales smashed a ground rule double to left scoring Martin giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

With the scored tied at one in the bottom of the second, the Saints put the game away with a season-high six runs. They loaded the bases without a hit when Carson McCusker was hit by a pitch, Diego Cartaya walked, and Luke Keaschall walked. Austin Martin's infield single to second plated a run giving the Saints a 2-1 lead. With two outs Armando Alvarez walked with the bases loaded putting the Saints up 3-1. Morales lined a ball off the glove of third baseman Nick Loftin that plated two on the error increasing the lead to 5-1. A two-run double by Yunior Severino made it 7-1.

The Saints added a run in the third when Ryan Fitgerald singled, stole second, and scored on a single to center by Martin giving the Saints an 8-1 lead. Martin went 3-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored before leaving in the fifth inning after an apparent leg injury going after a fly ball in center.

The first three batters in the fourth for the Saints loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Morales and Severino, and a walk to McCusker. Fitzgerald's RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly from Keaschall gave the Saints a 10-1 lead.

The teams traded runs in the fifth inning as the Storm Chasers got an RBI groundout from Joey Weimer and Severino delivered again with an RBI double to right putting the Saints up 11-2. Severino finished the night 3-5 with two doubles and three RBI.

Nelson Velázquez added a two-run home run for the Storm Chasers in the sixth, his first of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 11-4.

The Saints finished the scoring in the eighth courtesy of an RBI double by Rodriguez and an RBI single from Alvarez. The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the Storm Chasers send RHP Chandler Champlain (0-1, 11.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

