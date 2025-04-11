Omaha Storm Chasers to Play Split Doubleheader with Iowa Cubs

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers will host a split (day/night) doubleheader with the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago Cubs), playing two 7-inning games on Wednesday, June 4 at Werner Park. The first game will begin at 1:05 p.m. CT, to make up a previously postponed game between the two clubs, while the originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. CT game remains unchanged.

Iowa will play as the home team in the makeup game, Game 1, while Omaha will play as the home team in the regularly scheduled contest. The Storm Chasers and Cubs were postponed March 30 at Principal Park in Des Moines due to inclement weather, and with Omaha not returning to Iowa in the first half (which ends on June 22), the two teams will make up the game in what becomes a 7-game series in Papillion in early June, the only other time the two clubs play in the first half of the season.

Individual tickets for the two games must be purchased separately, as the stadium will be cleared between games. Fans with tickets to both games will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game. Full Season Ticket holders and Full Season Suite Holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the day game of the split doubleheader.

Tickets for both games, including the additional 1:05 p.m. game, are on sale now at omahastormchasers.com, at the Werner Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.

