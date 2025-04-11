Jacksonville and Charlotte Postponed Friday
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, with gates opening at 4 p.m.
Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Saturday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests, with game two scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Saturday's doubleheader is single admission, meaning one ticket gets fans admission to both contests. Get ready to dance at VyStar Ballpark. There will be a live DJ playing music all throughout the ballgame on the concourse. Make sure to stick around after Saturday's game for postgame fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.
Coverage will begin at 4:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
