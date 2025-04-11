Sounds Outhit Redbirds But Fall 8-3 on Thursday Night

NASHVILLE - Nashville dropped their first game of the series against Memphis despite outhitting the Redbirds 13-7 at First Horizon Park on Thursday night. With Nashville leading 2-1 entering the sixth, Memphis scored seven runs over the final four innings to end the Sounds' three-game winning streak.

For the third straight game to begin the series the Nashville hit their way to an early lead. Jorge Alfaro delivered his fifth RBI in his last six games to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Adam Hall doubled the advantage in the second by scoring Anthony Seigler who led off the inning with his first double of the season. Memphis crossed the plate for the first time this series with a two-out, RBI single off the bat of Michael Helman in the top of the third off right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski exited the game after five innings. He allowed just two hits and added five strikeouts while walking three Memphis batters. He stranded four Redbirds on the bases and got an assist from his battery mate on a caught stealing for the third and final out in the top of the fifth in his final inning of work.

Blake Holub was the first man out of the Nashville bullpen and immediately found himself working with traffic on the bases. A leadoff walk was followed by a RBI double to even the score at 2-2. Following a wild pitch and his second walk of the inning, a double play helped limit the damage but gave the Redbirds a 3-2 lead. Alfaro added his second hit of the ballgame with a two-out double in the home half of the sixth but was left stranded. The Redbirds added a pair of runs on two hits and were aided by two more walks in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 5-2.

Seigler tripled to start the bottom of the seventh but was unable to cut into the Sounds deficit with three straight strikeouts coming after the leadoff triple and Wes Clarke's second walk of the night. Craig Yoho worked consecutive nights after earning a one-inning save for the Sounds on Wednesday. The Brewers no. 19-rated prosect struck out two of the three batters he was tasked to face in the eighth. Jared Oliva added a RBI to cut the Redbirds lead to two runs on a sac fly in the home half of the eighth.

The Redbirds ended the game's scoring with three more in the ninth. Jimmy Crooks hit his second home run of the season and gave himself a six-RBI night with his three-run homer off Vinny Nittoli. A pair of Nashville singles were all they could get in the ninth in their attempt at a late rally.

Nashville aims to bounce back on Friday night with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (1-0, 1.00 ERA) getting the start against LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 3.52 ERA) and Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm at First Horizon Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER: Entering Thursday's game with a consecutive scoreless streak of 24.1 IP dating back to Saturday night in Gwinnett, the Sounds, and Jacob Misiorowski saw both of their streaks come to an end. As a team the Sounds made it 27.0 IP between runs when Memphis scored with two outs in the top of the third inning. Misiorowski entered the game having pitched his first 8.2 IP of 2025 without allowing a run and 12.2 IP overall in Triple-A after ending the 2024 season with four straight one-inning scoreless relief appearances. His 11.1 IP to start the season gave him the team-high in scoreless innings so far, surpassing Logan Henderson who got to 10.0 IP after his five scoreless in Wednesday's game. With a pair of earned runs in the top of the sixth charged to Blake Holub, the Sounds also saw their bullpen streak of 38.0 IP without allowing an earned run come to an end. The streak dated back to Sunday, March 30th and covered seven full games.

TEAM JACOB: Brewers' no. 4-ranked prospect Jacob Misiorowski spun five innings of one run ball on Thursday night in which he allowed two hits with five strikeouts and three walks. On one hand, his two hits allowed doubled the amount he had against him entering the night and it was the first run he had allowed this year, giving him a 0.66 ERA over 13.2 IP. On the other hand, the right-hander issued another three walks, giving him 10 on the season and 3+ in all three of his appearances so far to go with his 16 strikeouts. Controlling the strike zone with his overpowering stuff has been an issue so far in his career. The right-hander has 119 career walks in his 184.0 innings since the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He also has 256 strikeouts in those innings and ended the 2024 season with the fourth-most strikeouts in the Brewers farm system with 127.

MANY MAYORS OF MULTI-HIT CITY: Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Anthony Seigler each collected a pair of hits to give themselves three straight games with a multi-hit performance. Martinez Jr. ended the night 2-for-4 after going the first seven games of the year without a multi-hit game and four total hits. He has since rattled off six hits in the first three games of the series. Seigler added his first extra bases of the season, collecting a double and triple as part of his 2-for-4 night. He had gone 10 straight games without a multi-hit game before his current stretch. Jorge Alfaro ended Thursday's game 3-for-4 with his first double of the year and a RBI to join Martinez Jr., Caleb Durbin, Jared Oliva, and Anthony Seigler - all of whom have three multi-hit games on the year to lead the way for the Sounds. Alfaro is the only Nashville player this season to have multiple 3+ hit games. He had a four-hit night last Saturday against Gwinnett and is one of four players in the International League with a four-hit game in 2025. Adam Hall also went 2-for-4 with a RBI and his first multi-hit game with Nashville and his first since September 14, 2024, when he was with Double-A Biloxi.

