IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Friday, April 11th

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Friday, April 11th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Syracuse Mets at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 13th, with first pitch slated for 12:35 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

The game regularly scheduled for Saturday, April 12th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. remains on as planned.

Friday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Sunday. Friday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Sunday's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.

All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.