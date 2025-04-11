Stripers, Norfolk Postponed Friday at Harbor Park

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - To night's 6:35 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Harbor Park on Saturday, April 12. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:35 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin.

Both games will air live on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:20 p.m. The games will also be broadcast on Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.