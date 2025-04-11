Stripers, Norfolk Postponed Friday at Harbor Park
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - To night's 6:35 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Harbor Park on Saturday, April 12. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:35 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin.
Both games will air live on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:20 p.m. The games will also be broadcast on Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
