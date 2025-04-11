Iowa Falls in Toledo
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (5-5) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (4-8) by a 7-3 score tonight despite mustering 12 hits.
The Mud Hens got on the board first in the second inning as Jack Dunn tripled with the bases loaded giving the home team a 3-0 lead. In the third, Iowa got a run back with Moises Ballesteros scoring on a double play.
In the fourth, Riley Unroe extended Toledo's lead to 5-1 with a two-run single.
The I-Cubs fought back in the seventh cutting the lead to 5-3 on a sacrifice fly from Kevin Alcántara and a run-scoring ground out from Greg Allen, but Jace Jung homered in the eighth to put the Mud Hens up 7-3.
Ballesteros went 3-for-5 with a run and stolen base and Vidal Bruján went 3-for-5 with a double on Major League rehab assignment.
Iowa will play at Toledo on Saturday for the fourth and fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 3:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
