Iowa Falls in Toledo

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (5-5) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (4-8) by a 7-3 score tonight despite mustering 12 hits.

The Mud Hens got on the board first in the second inning as Jack Dunn tripled with the bases loaded giving the home team a 3-0 lead. In the third, Iowa got a run back with Moises Ballesteros scoring on a double play.

In the fourth, Riley Unroe extended Toledo's lead to 5-1 with a two-run single.

The I-Cubs fought back in the seventh cutting the lead to 5-3 on a sacrifice fly from Kevin Alcántara and a run-scoring ground out from Greg Allen, but Jace Jung homered in the eighth to put the Mud Hens up 7-3.

Ballesteros went 3-for-5 with a run and stolen base and Vidal Bruján went 3-for-5 with a double on Major League rehab assignment.

Iowa will play at Toledo on Saturday for the fourth and fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 3:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.