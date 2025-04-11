Homering Herd Rally Past Bulls, 8-5

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons used a trio of home runs and three-run eighth inning to rally past the Durham Bulls, 8-5, in the team's first Honda fridaynightbash! of the season at Sahlen Field. Riley Tirotta got the Bisons on the scoreboard first before Orelvis Martinez and Rainer Nunez homered on back-to-back pitches to help Buffalo erase an early three-run deficit.

Durham's Chandler Simpson led off the game with a single on a line drive to the left fielder. He would steal second for his sixth stolen base of the season. Eloy Jiménez followed up with a sharp single to center before Carson Williams stepped up and delivered a clutch triple on a line drive to right, allowing both Simpson and Jiménez to cross home plate, giving Durham a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

The Bulls added to their lead in the top of the second inning when Simpson added his second hit of the game. His single to right field in the second scored Jamie Westbrook, extending Durham's lead to 3-0.

However, Tirotta belted his first home run of the season in the bottom of the second to trim the Bisons deficit to 3-1. Tirotta's homer came with two oust after Durham starter Ian Seymour struck out the first two batters he faced in the inning.

The Bisons battled back with a pair of solo home runs leading off the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3. Martinez belted his first homer of the season an estimated 427 feet, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Nunez followed with his first home run of the season, evening the game at three through four innings.

Paxton Schultz pitched three innings of scoreless relief for his longest outing of the season to date. The right hander struck out six while allowing just one hit and did not give up a walk.

The Bisons jumped in front for the first time in the game thanks to a two out rally in the bottom of the sixth. Steward Berroa walked with two outs and stole second. He scored when Ali Sanchez added an RBI single to right field. Sanchez's third RBI of the year gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead after six innings.

The two teams traded runs in the seventh inning, resulting in a 5-5 score. Durham scored two runs on a Simpson base hit to left field. Kenny Piper scored and an errant throw by Berroa allowed Dru Baker to give Durham a one-run lead. However, the Bisons tied the game at five thanks to Michael Stefanic's RBI single that scored Jonatan Clase.

Berroa once again started the Bisons rally, this time in the bottom of the eighth inning. He reached on a base hit and advanced to third on an errant pick off throw by Paul Gervase. He scored once again thanks to a Sanchez base hit to give Buffalo a 6-5 advantage. The team added back-to-back RBI bases loaded walks to extend the lead to 8-5 after eight innings.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for a doubleheader at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Eric Lauer is slated to start game one for the Bisons at Sahlen Field.

