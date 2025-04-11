Omaha Drops Third Straight to St. Paul

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell for a third straight night to the St. Paul Saints, losing 6-4 Friday night at CHS Field.

Much like the previous two nights, the Saints scored first and led nearly the entire game. Omaha starting pitcher Chandler Champlain was tagged for four rungs over 3.1 innings, including runs in the first and third innings for St. Paul.

The Storm Chasers jumped out in front in the fourth inning, scoring four runs on four walks, two hits and a balk. Nick Pratto drew a bases-loaded walk to get Omaha on the board, then Brian O'Keefe scored on a balk and John Rave singled in two for a 4-2 lead.

St. Paul promptly tied the game up in the bottom of the fourth, then after Taylor Clarke worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning, a two-run homer allowed by Clarke put the Saints ahead 6-4, the score that held to be final.

Behind Clarke, right-hander Junior Fernandez threw 2.0 perfect innings, striking out four batters. Offensively, Rave went 3-for-5 with a leadoff double in the first, while O'Keefe drew three walks.

Luinder Avila heads to the mound for Omaha Saturday afternoon, as the Storm Chasers look to bounce back into the win column, with a 2:07 p.m. CT first pitch at CHS Field.

