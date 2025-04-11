Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Allentown, PA - Friday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 13th with the first game beginning at 12:35 p.m. Saturday's game between the Mets and IronPigs will still be played as scheduled at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.