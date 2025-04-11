Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - Friday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 13th with the first game beginning at 12:35 p.m. Saturday's game between the Mets and IronPigs will still be played as scheduled at 6:35 p.m.
