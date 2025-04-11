Mud Hens Take Series Lead Against Cubs With 7-3 Victory

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs both looked to take a series lead in game three Friday night, but it would be the Mud Hens getting the best of the Cubs with a 7-3 victory. Toledo got ahead early and held on late by adding on some insurance runs in dramatic fashion.

With starter Bailey Horn dealing with some struggles in the second inning, PJ Poulin would be brought in to help bail him out. Horn gave up a stand-up double to Kevin Alcántara before loading the bases with two walks. Taking the mound earlier than usual, Poulin remained calm and earned a strikeout in a six-pitch battle with Vidal Bruján.

In their half of the second inning, the Mud Hens looked to do some serious damage as they loaded the bases with two walks and a catcher's interference call. Jack Dunn would play the role of hero as his stand-up triple into right field put Toledo ahead 3-0.The Hens managed to reload the bases following Dunn's hit, but a Hao-Yu Lee lineout brought the inning to a close.

The Cubs were quick to fire back after falling behind 3-0. Iowa loaded the bases with their first three batters in the third inning, but that quickly turned into two outs as James Triantos hit into a 4-3 double play. The Cubs didn't come up empty handed though, as Moisés Ballesteros scored on the double play.

David Hensley led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to right field, just evading a tag at second. Dunn then joined him on base with a soft bunt down the third-base line. Toledo didn't let this opportunity go to waste as Riley Unroe drove in both baserunners with a single to center field.

Looking to cut into the Hens' lead, the Cubs loaded the bases in the seventh inning. Alcántara drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, before Ben Cowles cut it to 5-3 on a groundout. The late game struggles from Brendan White queued Toledo to get Andrew Chafin warm in the bullpen.

After Chafin battled and escaped a bases-loaded, the Mud Hens looked to add some insurance to their lead. It wouldn't take long for the Hens to find their insurance as following an Unroe full-count walk, Jace Jung hit his third home run of the season to extend the Toledo lead to 7-3.

The Cubs would try to battle back in the top of the ninth inning, but Matt Gage got the best of Iowa to secure the 7-3 victory.

The Mud Hens will look to protect their series lead and expand their win streak to three straight with Saturday's double header beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Notables:

Jace Jung (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

Jack Dunn (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R, SB)

Riley Unroe (2-2, 2 RBI, R, BB)

