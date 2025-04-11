Bats Can't Stifle Indians' Steady Hitting, Fall 6-3

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats struggled to keep up with the Indianapolis Indians' hot hitting early on and never surmounted the deficit, falling 6-3 in game three of this six-game series on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Carson Spiers (L, 0-1) took the mound for the Bats, marking his first appearance in Louisville this season after two starts with Cincinnati. In his first outing with the Bats since May 12, 2024, he quickly found himself in trouble. Two of the first three Indians batters poked the ball down the third base line for doubles, putting the Bats in a 1-0 hole.

Despite a seven pitch one, two, three second inning, Spiers couldn't sustain that glimpse of success. The first pitch he delivered to Nick Solak in the top of the third was taken deep, giving Indianapolis a 2-0 advantage.

Indians righty Carson Fulmer (W, 1-0), on the other hand, had a smoother start to his outing. Two innings in he had recorded the first six outs using only 21 pitches. But in the third frame, Louisville challenged him.

Davis Wendzel kicked off the bottom of the frame with a single, which seemed to be the wakeup call Louisville needed. A line drive to right field that just barely stayed fair gave the Bats their first run of the night, and a sacrifice fly from Austin Hays tied the game up. It didn't remain that way for long, though.

Indianapolis immediately responded, scorching a double to the center field wall and regaining the lead with a single two batters later. Spiers remained on the ropes, unable to limit the damage to just that one run. Once again, the Bats trailed by two runs.

While Spiers struggles endured, Louisville's hitters continued offering him some run support. Rece Hinds singled and stole second base in the bottom of the inning, and a single from Jack Rogers brought him home. That was the only run Louisville managed, though, as a double play thwarted its push.

Once again, the Indians nullified the Bats' runs. Indianapolis' success off Spiers persisted, as Nick Yorke launched a solo homer to put the Indians up 5-3.

Although most of Spiers' outing was rocky, he ended on a high note with a 1-2-3 frame. Battling through six innings, Spiers was plagued by seven hits, five runs and a walk, while striking out two.

In the battle of the Carsons, Spiers may have outlasted Fulmer, but he didn't outperform him. In five innings Fulmer allowed five hits and three runs while striking out four. When he exited, Indianapolis held a two-run lead. That lead proved to be all that the Indians needed.

Reds rehabber Alexis Díaz relieved Spiers and imposed his will, striking out the side in the seventh inning. Louisville couldn't build off that strong outing in the bottom of the inning. The Bats threatened with a leadoff double by Bryson Brigman in his Bats debut, but the Indians sat down the following three hitters to maintain their lead.

As Louisville's offense hit a lull, Indianapolis' maintained its stride. The Indians added some insurance in the eighth inning, largely due to the Bats lackluster fielding.

Down 6-3, Louisville's chances to comeback were waning with just six outs to play with. For the second straight inning, the Bats put a runner in scoring position, but for the second-straight inning the runner was stranded there. Unable to capitalize on those opportunities, Louisville couldn't mount a comeback, falling 6-3.

Hinds and Rogers led the charge for the Bats with two hits each and Brigman recorded his first hit of the season with a pinch-hit double in the seventh.

The Bats (6-6) will take on the Indians (4-5) in a Saturday doubleheader, making up for Thursday's postponement. First pitch of game one is set for 2:05 p.m. ET, and the second matchup will commence approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.

