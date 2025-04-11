Friday's Knights Game in Jacksonville Postponed
April 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were rained out on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday evening.
Both contests are scheduled for seven-innings and Game One will begin at 5:05pm ET. Charlotte right-hander Jairo Iriarte will take the mound in the opening contest and the Knights will turn to right-hander Justin Dunn in Game Two.
The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp are scheduled to wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte returns to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 15 to open up a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds.
