Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to keep pace with the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday evening in their 14-1 loss at Sahlen Field.
Steward Berroa tried to help the Bisons gain momentum with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that brought across the Bisons' only run of the ballgame.
The WooSox broke the scoreless with a big offensive fourth inning. Nick Sogard led off for Worcester, getting himself into scoring position with a double. Then, Nick Yorke singled, advancing Sogard to third. Nathan Hickey brought in both runners on a RBI double hit to right field. Two batters later Eddy Alvarez would bring Hickey in on a line drive to right, giving Worcester a 3-0 advantage over Buffalo.
Worcester would extend their lead further as Eddy Alvarez was brought home on a fielder's choice. Mark Contreras was credited with the RBI, extending the WooSox lead to 4-0. Worcester would push their lead to 5-0 as Tyler Heineman crossed the plate on a Romy Gonzalez walk.
The Red Sox added two more runs two batters later as Yorke singled on a line drive. The ball deflected off Rafael Lantigua's glove, allowing Contreras and Chase Meidroth to score. Yorke's 2 RBI single extended the WooSox lead to 7-0 over the Bisons.
Worcester strengthened their grip on the game in the top of the sixth. Sogard further pushed out the lead for the WooSox. His line-drive single pushed the Worcester lead to 8-0. Later in the inning, Alvarez extended the Red Sox lead to 10-0 as Sogard scored. The WooSox then added another run as a Heineman single scored Hickey. This extended the Red Sox lead over the Bisons to 11-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bisons got on the scoreboard. After a pair of singles by both Clarke and Cam Eden, Berroa brought Clarke across the plate on a Sacrifice Fly. Contreras had to make a diving catch to keep Berroa from doing further damage. The play would cut the Worcester lead to 11-1.
In the top of the seventh, Worcester would add a couple more runs courtesy of a Hickey line drive to left field. The hit scored, both, Meidroth and Gasper. This made the score 13-1 WooSox.
In the top of the ninth, Hickey collected his fifth RBI on the night. A line drive to center field would allow Gasper to cross the plate to bring the lead to 14-1 Worcester.
The Bisons and WooSox will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Downed by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brantly, Simon Lift Bulls Past Knights in 10, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Outslugged by Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Plates Storm Back to Beat Scranton/WB Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- 'pigs Pound Out 11 Hits But Mets Still Come Out On Top - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game in Extras, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville's Five-Game Winning Streak Halted in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Set Franchise Record with 22 Hits, Tie Franchise Record with Eight Home Runs in 18-4 Beat Down of Bats - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Offense Explodes for 14 Runs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Offense Roars to 14-4 Win Over Lehigh Valley on Steamy Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Fall 18-4 to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- 'Labatt-Urday Nights' Return to the Ballpark as Bisons Host Red Sox, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Graceffo Leads Memphis to Game Three Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Battle Late, Fall Short In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Unveil New 'Lacrosse Night' Jersey for June 27 Game with the Bandits - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Open Old Bluff to Children for Friday, Saturday Night Games Through August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on June 18 - Nashville Sounds
- Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Saturday Bisons Host Native American Heritage Night with Pom Pom Giveaway
- Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday
- 'Labatt-Urday Nights' Return to the Ballpark as Bisons Host Red Sox, June 15
- Bisons Unveil New 'Lacrosse Night' Jersey for June 27 Game with the Bandits
- Bisons Win Three In A Row With 5-2 Victory Over Worcester