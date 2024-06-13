Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to keep pace with the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday evening in their 14-1 loss at Sahlen Field.

Steward Berroa tried to help the Bisons gain momentum with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that brought across the Bisons' only run of the ballgame.

The WooSox broke the scoreless with a big offensive fourth inning. Nick Sogard led off for Worcester, getting himself into scoring position with a double. Then, Nick Yorke singled, advancing Sogard to third. Nathan Hickey brought in both runners on a RBI double hit to right field. Two batters later Eddy Alvarez would bring Hickey in on a line drive to right, giving Worcester a 3-0 advantage over Buffalo.

Worcester would extend their lead further as Eddy Alvarez was brought home on a fielder's choice. Mark Contreras was credited with the RBI, extending the WooSox lead to 4-0. Worcester would push their lead to 5-0 as Tyler Heineman crossed the plate on a Romy Gonzalez walk.

The Red Sox added two more runs two batters later as Yorke singled on a line drive. The ball deflected off Rafael Lantigua's glove, allowing Contreras and Chase Meidroth to score. Yorke's 2 RBI single extended the WooSox lead to 7-0 over the Bisons.

Worcester strengthened their grip on the game in the top of the sixth. Sogard further pushed out the lead for the WooSox. His line-drive single pushed the Worcester lead to 8-0. Later in the inning, Alvarez extended the Red Sox lead to 10-0 as Sogard scored. The WooSox then added another run as a Heineman single scored Hickey. This extended the Red Sox lead over the Bisons to 11-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bisons got on the scoreboard. After a pair of singles by both Clarke and Cam Eden, Berroa brought Clarke across the plate on a Sacrifice Fly. Contreras had to make a diving catch to keep Berroa from doing further damage. The play would cut the Worcester lead to 11-1.

In the top of the seventh, Worcester would add a couple more runs courtesy of a Hickey line drive to left field. The hit scored, both, Meidroth and Gasper. This made the score 13-1 WooSox.

In the top of the ninth, Hickey collected his fifth RBI on the night. A line drive to center field would allow Gasper to cross the plate to bring the lead to 14-1 Worcester.

The Bisons and WooSox will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.