Bisons Unveil New 'Lacrosse Night' Jersey for June 27 Game with the Bandits

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Guess who's coming back... to back.. to the ballpark!?!? The Bisons have once again teamed up with the NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits for Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark, Thursday, June 27 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m.), presented by legends. We're opening the Sahlen Field Gates early at 5 p.m., for fans to enjoy an unforgettable night that will include a pregame Autograph Session, Pictures with the NLL Cup, an appearance from Rax & The Bandettes and much, much more.

Plus, we've got a brand new Lacrosse Night Jersey & Cap combination that the Bisons players will wear on the field that night! Of course, we are also going to have a Game Worn & Autograph Player Jersey Auction that will start the day of the event with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Lacrosse Night is also a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Southern Tier Brewing. Enjoy great tasting Southern Tier craft beers and select wines for only $6 all game long!

2024 Lacrosse Night Jersey & Caps

To honor the Champions, the Bisons have also unveiled a new Lacrosse Night Jersey & Cap combo that the team will wear during the game. Modelled after the Bandits jerseys from the early 2010s, this Lacrosse Night Jersey is black and features the 'Sliding Buster' Bisons logo in orange and purple across the chest, 'Buffalo' shields on each sleeve, grey stripes down the sides and an orange player number on the back. The Lacrosse Night Cap features the same orange and purple sliding Buster logo on a black cap with an orange bill.

Our annual Lacrosse Night Game Worn & Autograph Jersey Auction will begin on the day of the event on this webpage. Proceeds of the auction will benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

The Lacrosse Night Jerseys and Caps (5950, 3930 and 920) are also on sale now in the Bisons.com Online Shop.

