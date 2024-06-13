Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on June 18

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds welcome the Durham Bulls, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 18. It's the only trip the Bulls make to Hit City this season. The Sounds will wear several specialty jerseys, including the historic Elite Giants uniforms, honoring Nashville's Negro League team.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Henry Kimbro Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans (first 1,000 fans).

Juneteenth Celebration - Join the Sounds in commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States and celebrating freedom for all.

Nashville Elite Giants - As part of our Juneteenth Celebration, the Sounds will transform into the Elite Giants, paying tribute the Negro League team that called Nashville home from 1921-1934. The Bulls will also become the Durham Black Sox, honoring one of the several Negro League teams that played in Durham. Fans can purchase Elite Giants merchandise in the Sounds Pro Shop.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, June 20 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Sounds will play as the Malmö Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Pregame parade with Special Olympics athletes at 5:45 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, June 21 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, June 22 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Booster Plush Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Hot Chicken Weekend - The Sounds will transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens and wear specialty uniforms. Fans can purchase their Hot Chickens merchandise at the Sounds Pro Shop.

Hot Chicken Weekend Bundle - A ticket offer to satisfy your hot chicken cravings. The bundle includes a Corner Section ticket, a Hot Chicken Tenders Basket and a '47 Brand Hot Chicken Hat. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

Hit City Saturday - Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 - 5:45.

Sunday, June 23 vs. Durham - 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Hot Chicken Weekend - The Sounds will transform into the Nashville Hot Chickens and wear specialty uniforms. Fans can purchase their Hot Chickens merchandise at the Sounds Pro Shop.

Hot Chicken Weekend Bundle - A ticket offer to satisfy your hot chicken cravings. The bundle includes a Corner Section ticket, a Hot Chicken Tenders Basket and a '47 Brand Hot Chicken Hat. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10 - 1:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15 presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

