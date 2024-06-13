Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Nacho Alvarez Jr., the Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, and Chadwick Tromp, the veteran backstop in his fourth season with Gwinnett, combined for a pair of game-tying two-run home runs and five RBIs as the Stripers (31-35) used every bit of their offensive production to beat the Nashville Sounds (35-31) 8-7 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: A two-run homer by Alvarez Jr. (1) in the first inning tied the score at 2-2 after Nashville opened the game with a pair of runs off Darius Vines. Nashville scored the next two runs on a solo homer by Owen Miller in the third and an RBI double by Garrett Mitchell in the fourth to go up 4-2. Tromp's two-run home run (1) in the fifth tied the game at 4-4. The Stripers took the lead at 5-4 on a single by Alejo Lopez coupled with a throwing error on Nashville right fielder Chris Roller the sixth and built the lead to 8-4 by the ninth inning. The Sounds got within a run on a two-run homer by Isaac Collins in the ninth, but would get no closer as Tommy Doyle (S, 2) held on to secure the win.
Key Contributors: Alvarez Jr. (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs) hit his first career Triple-A home run in his second game at the level while Tromp (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs) hit the 23rd homer of his Gwinnett career. Zach Logue (W, 2-4) tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in relief for the win. Lopez, Luke Waddell, Luke Williams, and Ramon Laureano each had multi-hit nights. Nashville got a pair of home runs by Miller and Collins, and RBIs from Mitchell and Eric Haase.
Noteworthy: Lopez extended his on-base streak to 17 games while Williams added a pair of hits to increase his hitting streak to 12 games. Gwinnett is a perfect 25-0 while leading after eight innings on the season.
Next Game (Friday, June 14): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. and 7:00 p.m. ET on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP Bryce Elder (4-1, 3.63 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Evan McKendry (1-3, 4.76 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Pride Night at Coolray Field and also Fireworks Friday.
