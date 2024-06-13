'Labatt-Urday Nights' Return to the Ballpark as Bisons Host Red Sox, June 15
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The summer has arrived and now Saturdays at Sahlen Field are ' Labatt-urdays .' Join us at the ballpark this Labatt-urday, June 15 (6:35 p.m.) as the Bisons host the Red Sox for great baseball action with a great deal on great-tasting Labatt Blue and Blue Light... oh, and your chance to win great prizes including 'Beer for a Year !'
Now through August 24, Labatturdays will include 16 oz. Labatt Blue & Blue Light for only $4.00 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the concession stands at Section 111 (3B Side) and 116 (1B side) of the main concourse. We'll also give out special Labatt-themed Prizes to lucky seats during the game... and of course, one lucky fan could also go home with Labatt Beer for a Year!!
This Labatturday game is also the Bisons annual Native American Heritage Night with the Seneca Resorts & Casinos. There will be a Pom Pom Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (Opens 5:30 p.m.). There will also be Native American Dancers and special guests pre-game, scoreboard tributes, in-game Lucky Seat Giveaways and a chance to win a Bisons Suite Night at the Seneca Resorts & Casinos concourse table. Please note: 'Beer for a Year' prize will be awarded in the form of 12, $25 gift cards (a case/month)
