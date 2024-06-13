Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga. - Despite mounting a late push over the final few innings, the Nashville Sounds (35-31) were unable to overcome what was a four-run deficit in an 8-7 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (31-35) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Leading 4-2 after four and a half frames, the Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on Chadwick Tromp's two-run homer off Tyler Woessner (2-5). Gwinnett took the lead on an Alejo Lopez single to start the sixth and added a couple more runs before going up 8-4 in the seventh inning.
Nashville managed to get a run back in the top of the eighth thanks to some patience at the plate. Three walks in the inning, including Owen Miller's RBI free pass with two outs and the bases loaded, made it a three-run game. Then in the ninth, Isaac Collins crushed a two-run shot onto the berm in center field to get the Sounds within a run with three outs left. However, Tommy Doyle (S, 2) managed to retire three straight Sounds to give Gwinnett the 8-7 win.
Eric Haase put the Sounds on the board first, coming through with an RBI single that brought home Miller. Wes Clarke also scored on the play from a bizarre throwing error, in which Gwinnett starter Darius Vines simply spiked the ball into the ground when trying to hold onto the infield single. Nacho Alvarez Jr. tied it in the first for Gwinnett with his first Triple-A home run, but Nashville took control later with Miller's solo blast in the third and an RBI double from rehabbing Brewer Garrett Mitchell in the fourth.
Like Tuesday, it was a rough night for the Sounds pitching staff. DL Hall gave up a pair of runs on the Alvarez Jr. homer, getting two outs in the first before being replaced by Woessner. The regular starter stopped the Stripers for a few frames before struggling in the middle innings, eventually ending with five runs (all earned) on seven hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. Janson Junk worked an inning and gave up a few walks, allowing both of his inherited runners to score in the sixth. JB Bukauskas allowed a run in the seventh before Nolan Blackwood worked a quiet eighth.
It was a sloppy game for the Sounds defensively, committing three errors, including the first of the season by outfielder Chris Roller . However, the club managed to steal four bases on an aggressive night on the base paths.
Right-hander Evan McKendry (1-3, 4.76) will make his first start for the Sounds since May 19 tomorrow night. He'll face the former Texas Longhorn standout and Gwinnett right-hander Bryce Elder (4-1, 3.63). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central from Coolray Field.
Post-Game Notes
Garrett Mitchell finished 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and stolen base. He hit leadoff and played in center field in his first game on rehab assignment with Nashville.
DL Hall allowed a pair of runs and a home run (Nacho Alvarez Jr.) in the first inning. He threw 25 pitches and 12 strikes in his first action since May 23.
JB Bukauskas allowed a run on two hits, working the seventh inning on rehab assignment. The right-hander has been on Milwaukee's injured list since April 14 with a right lat strain.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Downed by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brantly, Simon Lift Bulls Past Knights in 10, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Outslugged by Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Plates Storm Back to Beat Scranton/WB Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- 'pigs Pound Out 11 Hits But Mets Still Come Out On Top - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game in Extras, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville's Five-Game Winning Streak Halted in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Set Franchise Record with 22 Hits, Tie Franchise Record with Eight Home Runs in 18-4 Beat Down of Bats - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Offense Explodes for 14 Runs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Offense Roars to 14-4 Win Over Lehigh Valley on Steamy Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Fall 18-4 to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- 'Labatt-Urday Nights' Return to the Ballpark as Bisons Host Red Sox, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Graceffo Leads Memphis to Game Three Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Battle Late, Fall Short In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Unveil New 'Lacrosse Night' Jersey for June 27 Game with the Bandits - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Open Old Bluff to Children for Friday, Saturday Night Games Through August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on June 18 - Nashville Sounds
- Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.