Jacksonville's Five-Game Winning Streak Halted in 4-1 Loss

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Despite 12 strikeouts from the pitching staff, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Indianapolis Indians 4-1 Thursday night in front of 6,569 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Indianapolis Indians (27-37) struck first against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (30-36) in the top of the third frame. Gilberto Celestino (3) led off with a solo home run off Jacksonville starter Valente Bellozo (L, 0-2). Moments later, Grant Koch (2) followed with the second homer of the inning to increase the lead to two.

Jacksonville got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jhonny Pereda kickstarted their offense with a solid double. Tristan Gray followed with a sharp double (9) allowing Pereda to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Following a pitching change in the sixth inning, Liover Peguero homered (3) off Matt Andriese, extending the Indians' lead to 3-1. Indianapolis struck again in the top of the ninth. With one out, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Matt Gorski drew consecutive walks. Gilberto Celestino singled to load the bases. Koch drew a bases loaded walk, allowing Smith-Njigba to score giving the Indians a 4-1 lead. Jacksonville and Indianapolis continue their series Friday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Plant Based Night, Friday Night Lites, Red Shirt Friday, and Friday Night Fireworks. Join the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark for Plant Based Night where there will be specials on plant based beer, plant based French fries and as well as burgers, grown and raised in plant based fields. The players will be using plant based bats and playing on a plant based field. You can even keep score on your very own plant based score card! There will also be Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. Jumbo Shrimp players and staff wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

