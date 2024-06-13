Bats Fall 18-4 to St. Paul
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats fell 18-4 in game three of the series against St. Paul on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Rece Hinds homered twice, scored two runs, and drove in three to finish as the lone bright spot in the loss.
St. Paul made started hot in the first inning against Bats starter Brett Kennedy (L, 1-6), who managed to only record one out before being replaced by Randy Wynne. The scoring began with a solo shot by Brooks Lee, and the Saints capitalized on a few walks and several singles from there to claim a 6-0 advantage over the Bats early on.
In the top of the second, St. Paul added another run on a solo blast by Yunior Severino to make it 7-0, and the away team added a few more solo homers in the fifth and sixth innings to bring the tally to 12-0.
After five quiet innings, Hinds ended the Saints' shutout bid with a 412-foot longball to make the score 12-1.
The Saints smacked another couple of home runs in the top of the seventh, tying the franchise record with eight total home runs allowed by the Bats while putting Louisville down 15-1 headed into the final frames.
Levi Jordan recorded a single in the bottom of the eighth, and Hinds followed up with his second homer of the game to make the score 15-3.
With a few singles and a double from Michael Helman, St. Paul knocked in three more runs in the top of the ninth.
Peyton Burdick led off with a double in the bottom of the ninth and back-to-back grounders from Michael Trautwein and Pérez scored Burdick to make the score 18-4, which ended up being the final tally.
Louisville (34-31) will continue the series against St. Paul (30-35) in a day game matchup tomorrow, Wednesday, June 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
