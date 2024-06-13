Plates Storm Back to Beat Scranton/WB Thursday

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After falling behind by four runs through the sixth inning Thursday night, the Rochester Plates battled back and scored five unanswered runs to secure a 5-4 victory. RF Travis Blankenhorn's three-run shot put the Plates on the board in the sixth, and 2B Jackson Cluff launched a homer of his own an inning later to tie the game. RHP Rico Garcia secured his team-leading 10th save of the season in relief.

After two scoreless innings, The RailRiders kicked off the offense on Thursday night with a scorching leadoff single into the right-center field gap from CF Greg Allen in the top of the third. A groundout to second moved Allen into scoring position, and 2B Jorbit VanMeter smoked a ball into shallow left-center to score the runner and give Scranton/WB a 1-0 lead.

Scranton/WB returned to work in the top of the sixth after 1B T.J. Rumfield reached base for the third time in as many appearances via a single. A walk to DH Carlos Narvaez put two runners on base, and RF Jose Rojas then launched a ball 423 feet over the right-center wall for a three-run shot to extend the lead to 4-0.

Rochester answered in the bottom of the sixth inning when LF Darren Baker singled to center field to set up SS Jack Dunn. The Northwestern product pulled a ball into the left-field corner for a ground-rule double. With two runners in scoring position, Travis Blankenhorn launched a three-run homer for the 16th time in 2024 to make it a 4-3 contest.

The Plates kept rolling in the bottom of the seventh when 2B Jackson Cluff led off with a line drive that squeaked over the fence in right-center to tie the score at 4. DH Carter Kieboom built on the momentum with a single following the score and would go on to steal second base, his second successful stolen base of the season. Following a lineout, Baker dropped a ball into center field that plated the go-ahead run for the 5-4 lead.

Rochester stayed strong into the final frame of the contest, and Baker fielded the last two outs to close out the night and hold on for the 5-4 win.

RHP Thaddeus Ward started on the hill for the 13th time for Rochester. The Floridian struck out five batters, allowing four earned runs, six hits, and three walks in 5.0 innings pitched. LHP Tim Cate took over in the sixth, making his 21st appearance of 2024, throwing for 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts, allowing just one hit. RHP Nash Walters got the ball to start the 8th inning for the Plates. The former Milwaukee draft pick earned two outs and walked two batters in his appearance. RHP Rico Garcia finished the match for the Plates, sitting down the four batters he faced in his four-out save.

The Diamond Pro Player of Thursday night's game goes to RF Travis Blankenhorn. The Pennsylvania native went 1-for-3 on the night with 3 RBI. His home run tied the International League lead with Memphis Luken Baker at 16.

Rochester looks to continue their momentum Friday night in the fourth game of the series against the RailRiders. RHP Joan Adon is set to take the mound for his 12th start of the season. The first pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

International League Stories from June 13, 2024

