Graceffo Leads Memphis to Game Three Win at Norfolk
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 5-3 win at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park in Norfolk.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (7-5) added to his team-leading win total with 6.0 shutout innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven. With his work, Graceffo also took the team lead in ERA (4.11).
Memphis took control of the game with a pair of two-run innings. Second baseman Thomas Saggese gave the Redbirds the lead with a two-RBI single in the top of the fourth. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added a two-run single of his own in the top of the seventh. First baseman Luken Baker added a sacrifice fly in the ninth innin.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
