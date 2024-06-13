SWB Game Notes - June 13

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-25) @ Rochester Red Wings (32-31)

Game 66 | Road Game 36 | Innovative Field | Thursday, June 13, 2024 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Will Warren (4-4, 7.27) vs RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.89)

ONE-HIT WEDNESDAY: Josh Maciejewski, Oddanier Mosqueda, Jake Cousins, Cody Morris, and Anthony Misiewicz combined to allow just one-hit on Wednesday's win. The hit came off the bat of Pennsylvania-native Travis Blakenhorn in the fourth inning off of Josh Maciejewski. It was the first combined one-hitter since Brian Keller, Sal Romano, and Nick Goody did so on May 27, 2021 versus Buffalo.

PITCHING STAFF POWER: The RailRiders pitching staff has allowed just three hits on the week against Rochester. It is seven hits less than the Jacksonville arms on the week. They are the only team not to allow a run this week. The team has issued 13 walks to 16 total strikeouts.

SHUTOUT CITY- The team recorded their seventh shutout victory of the season in the 3-0 win last night. It was their second straight game not allowing a run and the second time they have pitched back-to-back shutouts. The last time they did so was on May 2 and 3 at Jacksonville. In both stretches the team has gone 19.0 innings without allowing a run across. The most consecutive scoreless frames was 32.1 innings back in June of 2007.

HE GETS ON BASE: Ben Rice has reached successfully in all seven games he has played as a RailRider. Rice is 12-for-27 for a .444 batting average while driving in nine and scoring eight of his own. The Yankees #12 prospect has also walked as many times as he has struck out (6) and stolen one base. Rice plays both catcher and first base.

DOMÍNGUEZ RETURNS - The Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has been activated off the 60-Day Injured List and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played a total of 21 rehab games for a .358 average with 29 hits, includingi six homers. Domínguez is back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

HITTERS GONNA HIT - The RailRiders have now recorded double-digit hits in the last five games they have played in. It was 11 on Thursday, 10 on Friday and Saturday, 14 on Sunday, a season-high 16 on Tuesday, and 11 more last night.

THE MORRIS MAN - Cody Morris earned his team-high fifth win of the summer last night after throwing 2.1 innings of clean baseball. His 3.29 earned run average in 27.1 innings. The righty has issued 17 walks to 34 total strikeouts.

SWING AND A MIZ - Anthony Misiewicz notched his fourth save of the season last night after recording a four-out save. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.03 and has recorded 36 strikeouts to just nine walks. His 22 appearances are second most in the Yankees farm system.

