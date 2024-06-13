Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that infielder Alika Williams will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue a six-game road trip at Jacksonville tonight at 7:05. Williams is the sixth major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following catchers Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, utilityman Ji Hwan Bae and right-handed relievers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Williams, 25, was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 2 (retroactive to May 30) with a right wrist sprain. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and hit .210 (13-for-62) with eight runs and three extra-base hits in 23 games. He split time between both middle infield positions, logging a .971 fielding percentage (two errors, 68 total chances) combined.

The infielder swung a hot bat with Indianapolis last season, hitting .305 (39-for-128) with 25 runs, eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI in 36 games prior to making his major league debut with Pittsburgh on July 25 in his hometown of San Diego.

Williams was traded to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on June 2, 2023, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson. He was originally selected by the Rays in the first round (37th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University.-

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.