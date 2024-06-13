Brantly, Simon Lift Bulls Past Knights in 10, 4-3

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Rob Brantly hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Durham Bulls beat the Charlotte Knights 4-3 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

With Rene Pinto at third and Jake Mangum at second, Brantly hit a pitch from Aaron McGarity (L, 3-1) to right field, allowing Pinto to tag and score before the heaved throw from Jared Walsh arrived on the fly.

The Bulls (32-34) spotted the Knights (26-39) a 2-0 lead on a pair of solo homers in the fourth off of starting pitcher Tyler Alexander, the only blemishes during Alexander's nine-strikeout, six-inning outing.

Ronny Simon erased the Charlotte lead with one swing in the sixth, driving a bases-loaded double to left center to score Mangum, Brantly and CJ Hinojosa.

The Knights tied the game on their third solo home run of the game in the seventh.

Enmanual Mejia (W, 5-2) registered the win by striking out the side in order in the 10th, not allowing Wynton Bernard to move from second base in the extra frame.

The six-game series continues on Friday night at 6:35 PM with Shane Baz (1-3, 5.33) expected to oppose Nick Nastrini (0-4, 5.83).

