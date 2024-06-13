Iowa Outslugged by Columbus

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (29-37) tallied seven hits, five of which went for extra-bases, but fell to the Columbus Clippers (28-37) by a 9-7 score tonight at Huntington Park.

Miles Mastrobuoni gave Iowa a 1-0 advantage in the first inning as he hit a leadoff home run. The I-Cubs extended their lead later in frame with Alexander Canario scoring on a groundout, making it 2-0 Iowa. Columbus tied the game in the bottom half of the frame at 2-2.

In the second, Mastrobuoni and Luis Vazquez each doubled home runs to give Iowa a 5-2 lead, but Jose Tena cut the lead to 5-4 with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning for the Clippers.

Columbus tacked on in the third as Bryan Lavastida tied the game at 5-5 with a double. In the fourth, Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run shot to make it 7-5 Columbus. George Valera gave the Clippers an 8-5 lead later in frame with a solo home run.

Columbus added another run in the fifth to give them a 9-5 lead, but Chase Strumpf homered in his first game back from the injured list to cut the lead to 9-6 in the sixth inning.

The I-Cubs chipped away in the seventh as Owen Caissie brought in a run with a single to make it 9-7 Clippers.

Edwin Escobar and Michael Arias combined for 3.2 scoreless innings and four strikeouts in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Miles Mastrobuoni hit the third leadoff home run for Iowa this season, following David Peralta on May 9 vs. Columbus and Pete Crow-Armstrong on April 4 vs. Toledo.

- Chase Stumpf homered in his first game back with Iowa since he was placed on the injured list on April 20.

Iowa will play at Columbus on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.