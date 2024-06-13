Syracuse Offense Roars to 14-4 Win Over Lehigh Valley on Steamy Thursday Night

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets rode their marquee names to a well-deserved 14-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña combined for seven hits and seven runs driven in while Dom Hamel tossed six innings of two-run ball as the Mets rallied back from an early deficit to roll over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a high-80s night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, the Mets are now just four games back of first-place Omaha with nine games remaining in the first half of the International League season.

Lehigh Valley (28-36) struck first in the top of the first, plating a run to take an early 1-0 lead. A Cal Stevenson leadoff double followed by a long flyout put a runner on third base with one out, and a Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly pushed that first run of the ballgame across home plate.

The IronPigs scored again in the top of the fourth to make it 2-0, but that would be it against Dom Hamel. The Syracuse (40-25) starter battled his way into a quality outing, allowing just two runs in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Hamel did allow seven hits, but he limited any potential damage. The 25-year-old stranded five baserunners in his six frames of work.

After four scoreless innings to start the game, the Mets' offense got to work in the fifth. A Ben Gamel solo home run made it 2-1, and then later in the inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Baty slammed a two-run single into center field to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead it would not relinquish. The Mets were far from done.

In the sixth, three more runs upped the lead to four, 6-2, with the run-scoring flurry highlighted by a two-run single from Acuña.

In the seventh, another run crossed home plate when Trayce Thompson singled in Baty, who had smacked a double earlier in the inning.

The eighth completely put the game out of reach as the Mets scored seven runs on seven hits to make it a 14-2 game entering the ninth inning. Syracuse sent 13 men to the plate in the jam-packed eighth inning. Remarkably, the Mets have scored seven or more runs in an inning twice against Lehigh Valley so far this season.

Acuña and Baty stole the spotlight on Thursday evening, combining to go 7-for-10 at the plate with three doubles, four runs scored, and seven runs driven in. However, it was an overall balanced attack in the offensive arsenal for Syracuse on this steamy Thursday night. Nine of the ten hitters who played in the game scored at least one run, with five different players scoring multiple runs. Gamel finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Rylan Bannon drove in a run for the third straight game. In fact, six different players drove in at least one run in the game for the Syracuse Mets.

Lehigh Valley scored twice in the top of ninth, but it would be far too little as the IronPigs lost by a 14-4 final score. The Mets have simply had the IronPigs number so far this season, winning seven of the first nine games played by a combined scored of 73-25. Syracuse has beaten Lehigh Valley by at least five runs in six different games this season.

The Syracuse Mets continue their first two-week homestand of the season on Friday. The first six games of the 12-game homestand are against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, this entire week. Game four of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Right-hander José Butto is expected to start on the mound for the Mets against right-hander Freddy Tarnok for the IronPigs.

