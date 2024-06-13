Redbirds Open Old Bluff to Children for Friday, Saturday Night Games Through August 10
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds encourage parents to celebrate summer with their kids on the Old Bluff for every Friday and Saturday night home game between June 21 and Aug. 10.
Free for children, interactive inflatable games and face painting will be available beyond the left field wall for nine home games between June 21 and Aug. 10, including the Independence Day celebration set for Wednesday, July 3 against the Nashville Sounds.
AutoZone Park is the destination of the summer for family entertainment in Memphis as the Old Bluff will be open during games with special giveaways and promotional events, including:
Saturday, June 22: Redbirds Soccer Jersey giveaway, Memphis Wrestling Night and postgame fireworks show presented by the Tennessee Lottery
Wednesday, July 3: Independence Day Celebration presented by AutoZone, Memphis Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat giveaway and postgame fireworks show
Friday, July 12: Hawaiian Shirt giveaway presented by Embassy Suites
Saturday, July 13: Masyn Winn Bobblehead giveaway presented by Campbell Clinic, Christmas in July and postgame fireworks show
Friday, July 19: Redbirds Rope Hat giveaway presented by Prairie Farms
Saturday, July 20: Redbirds Basketball Jersey giveaway presented by Beale Street and postgame fireworks show
Saturday, Aug. 10: Memphis Red Sox Night, Memphis Red Sox Tumbler giveaway presented by Sylvamo and postgame fireworks show
