WooSox Offense Explodes for 14 Runs in Win

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY -- A seven-run fourth inning propels the Worcester Red Sox (30-36) to a massive 14-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (34-32) in the third game of a six-game set in Buffalo. Josh Winckowski earned his second win for the WooSox, finishing with a line of 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

Prior to Thursday night's matchup, the Boston Red Sox sent INF/OF Romy Gonzalez to Worcester on an injury rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has been on the Injured List since May 31 with a left hamstring strain. In his first rehab game, Gonzalez batted second as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and walk in three plate appearances.

To begin the ballgame, both starting pitchers tossed three scoreless innings with a pitcher's duel seemingly on-tap. However, the WooSox offense broke through in a big way the second time through the lineup.

Sending 12 men to the plate, Worcester tagged Buffalo's starter Aaron Sanchez for seven runs on six hits, chasing him from the ballgame. Nathan Hickey got the scoring started by doubling home Nick Sogard and Nick Yorke to push the first two runs across for the WooSox. After Hickey scored on Eddy Alvarez's base hit, a bases loaded walk to Gonzalez and Yorke's two-run single--his second hit of the frame--capped Worcester's massive inning. The WooSox seven-run fourth is the most the offense has scored in a single inning this year.

However, Worcester's bats were not finished. In the sixth inning, the offense added four more runs to their total, extending the lead to double-digits. Sogard, who's 27-game on-base streak ended on Wednesday, got the scoring started by driving in Chase Meidroth with an opposite field knock. Hitting with the bases loaded, Alvarez grounded a two-run single to right and was followed by Tyler Heineman's third hit of the night, making it 11 runs for the WooSox.

Worcester would tack on three more in the final three innings, giving them 14 on the night. It is the second most the offense has scored this season and the fourth time the WooSox have scored at least 13 runs in a game--the others being May 16 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (13-12 win), May 21 vs. Norfolk (20-4 win), and June 6 vs. Rochester (13-4 win).

Needless to say, the 14-run onslaught was plenty for WooSox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski. In his best start of the year, Winckowski had everything working, picking up eight strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball. The 25-year-old ended the night with 51 of his 75 pitches going for strikes--good for a 68% strike rate.

The Toledo, Ohio native entered Thursday night's start with a 4.19 ERA in five appearances (four starts) since being optioned to Triple-A on May 12. Following his excellent outing in Buffalo, Winckowski dropped his season ERA to 3.55.

To end the game, Bailey Horn, Jorge Benitez, and Ryan Zeferjahn combined to strikeout four in three perfect innings. With the 14-1 win, the WooSox moved back into the win column, snapping their three-game losing skid.

On Friday night, Worcester and Buffalo will continue their six-game series at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York at 7:05 p.m. The WooSox will send Jason Alexander (3-4, 4.42) to the mound opposite a bullpen game for Buffalo. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

