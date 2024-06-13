Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (40-25) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-31)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Will Warren (4-4, 7.24) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.89)

SCARY HOURS : The Rochester Red Wings were shut out for the second-straight game by Scranton/WB yesterday, 3-0...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN turned in Rochester's only hit of the day, a single in the fourth...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.0 scoreless innings in his second career Triple-A start, and LHP JOE LA SORSA logged 1.1 scoreless innings on one hit in relief.

NO IF'S, ANDREWS, OR BUTS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ logged his second career Triple-A start yesterday...the California native pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with four hits and two strikeouts, his first pair at the Triple-A level...this is the fifth time this season that Alvarez has pitched at least 5.0 scoreless innings and the first time since game one on 5/26 against Akron (CLE) with Double-A Harrisburg...

Between Rochester and Harrisburg this season, he posts a 3.41 ERA (23 ER/60.2 IP), which is fifth-best among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

AGAINST (C)ALL ODDS: CF ALEX CALL collected three walks yesterday to lead an offense that combined to draw eight...he has now collected three free passes in three different games this year, becoming the first Red Wing to do so since Daniel Palka walked four times each in three games in 2021.

(BLANKEN)HORN THIS WAY: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN singled on a sharp line drive to right field in the bottom of the fourth to log the lone hit for the Red Wings yesterday...he finished 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games dating back to 5/19 against Buffalo.

JOE KNOWS: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered his team-leading ninth scoreless appearance yesterday, working 1.1 innings on one hit...since the start of the streak on 5/16 against Buffalo, he leads all International League relievers (min. 10.0 IP) with a .070 batting average against, and ranks second with a 0.38 WHIP.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: The Red Wings were walked eight times yesterday afternoon, led by CF ALEX CALL with three and 2B ERICK MEJIA with two...this marks the second time since at least 2004 that Rochester has drawn at least seven free passes in a game with only one hit, with the other coming on 4/14 of this season at Buffalo (10 BB)...

Rochester has drawn 305 walks this season, tied for fifth-most in the International League.

SO NICE WE DID IT TWICE: The Red Wings offense was held scoreless for the second-straight game this afternoon, on one hit...this is the first time Rochester has been shut out in back-to-back games since 8/10 and 8/11 in 2021 at Buffalo, and the first time they have been shut out in two-straight nine-inning home games since 5/27 vs. Durham, and 5/28 against Richmond in 2007...

This also marks the second time in 2024 Rochester has been held to one hit (4/14 at BUF).

