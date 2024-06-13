RailRiders Downed by Red Wings

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

(ROCHESTER, NY)- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-4 to the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night. The team could not hold on to an early lead, allowing the opponent to plate runs for the first time this series. The pitching staff worked 24.1 consecutive shutout innings from the 10th inning of Sunday's game up until the sixth inning tonight.

The RailRiders got on the board first in the third inning. Greg Allen led off the frame with a single and Jorbit Vivas followed with an RBI knock to make it 1-0.

SWB jumped out to a 4-0 advantage thanks to Jose Rojas. After T.J. Rumfield singled and Carlos Narvaez walked, Rojas smashed his team-leading 12th home run of the summer.

Meanwhile Will Warren worked five scoreless frames allowing just one hit. He helped the RailRiders pitching staff complete 24.1 innings of shutout ball.

The Red Wings, however, hit into Warren in the sixth. Darren Baker singled to reach and Jack Dunn followed with a ground-rule double to put two in scoring position. Pennsylvania-native Travis Blakenhorn followed with his 16th home run of the season to put Rochester within one.

In the next frame, Matt Sauer(L, 0-1) gave up a solo shot off the bat of Jackson Cluff to tie things up. Carter Kieboom earned a free pass and immediately stole second base. Baker followed with his second hit of the day for a 5-4 lead, the Red Wings first advantage of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barred loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but Rico Garcia (S, 10) induced a groundout to strand everyone there. The RailRiders went down in order in the ninth for Garcia's tenth save of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against Rochester on Friday at Innovative Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM. SWB returns home to PNC Field on June 18 to face Buffalo. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 40-26

