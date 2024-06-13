Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft shined in his Triple-A debut for the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark, throwing 6.0 innings of one run ball in a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Ashcraft (W, 1-0), the No. 6 prospect in the Pirates organization per MLB Pipeline, struck out four and didn't walk a batter in his first start with the Indians (27-37). The 24-year-old at one point retired 12 hitters in a row and was tagged for his only earned run on back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning from Jacksonville's Jhonny Pereda and Tristan Gray. Ashcraft's Indians debut came on the heels of a career-high 12 strikeouts in his final Double-A start with Altoona, where he had an ERA under 2.00 during the month of May.

The Indians rode the long ball to victory against Jacksonville (30-36), with all three runs prior to the ninth inning coming via solo home runs. Gilberto Celestino and Grant Koch pounced on Jumbo Shrimp starter Valente Bellozo (L, 0-2) with back-to-back blasts to open the third inning, while Liover Peguero added one more to open the sixth. Indianapolis tied a bow on its night offensively when Koch drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth.

After Ashcraft's 6.0 innings, the tandem of Connor Sadzeck and Brent Honeywell Jr. (S, 4) combined for 3.0 shutout innings in relief. The win for Indianapolis stopped a three-game losing streak dating back to the Indians' series finale with the Columbus Clippers on Sunday at Victory Field.

The Indians and Jumbo Shrimp move into the back half of their series in Jacksonville on Friday night with a 7:05 PM ET first pitch. Right-hander Max Meyer (0-3, 6.75) toes the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp, while the Indians have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

