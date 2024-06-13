Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft shined in his Triple-A debut for the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark, throwing 6.0 innings of one run ball in a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Ashcraft (W, 1-0), the No. 6 prospect in the Pirates organization per MLB Pipeline, struck out four and didn't walk a batter in his first start with the Indians (27-37). The 24-year-old at one point retired 12 hitters in a row and was tagged for his only earned run on back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning from Jacksonville's Jhonny Pereda and Tristan Gray. Ashcraft's Indians debut came on the heels of a career-high 12 strikeouts in his final Double-A start with Altoona, where he had an ERA under 2.00 during the month of May.
The Indians rode the long ball to victory against Jacksonville (30-36), with all three runs prior to the ninth inning coming via solo home runs. Gilberto Celestino and Grant Koch pounced on Jumbo Shrimp starter Valente Bellozo (L, 0-2) with back-to-back blasts to open the third inning, while Liover Peguero added one more to open the sixth. Indianapolis tied a bow on its night offensively when Koch drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth.
After Ashcraft's 6.0 innings, the tandem of Connor Sadzeck and Brent Honeywell Jr. (S, 4) combined for 3.0 shutout innings in relief. The win for Indianapolis stopped a three-game losing streak dating back to the Indians' series finale with the Columbus Clippers on Sunday at Victory Field.
The Indians and Jumbo Shrimp move into the back half of their series in Jacksonville on Friday night with a 7:05 PM ET first pitch. Right-hander Max Meyer (0-3, 6.75) toes the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp, while the Indians have yet to announce a starting pitcher.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 13, 2024
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Downed by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brantly, Simon Lift Bulls Past Knights in 10, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Outslugged by Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Plates Storm Back to Beat Scranton/WB Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Late Rally Falls Short in Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- 'pigs Pound Out 11 Hits But Mets Still Come Out On Top - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Worcester's Offense Too Much for Bisons Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Thursday's Game in Extras, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville's Five-Game Winning Streak Halted in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Set Franchise Record with 22 Hits, Tie Franchise Record with Eight Home Runs in 18-4 Beat Down of Bats - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Offense Explodes for 14 Runs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Offense Roars to 14-4 Win Over Lehigh Valley on Steamy Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Fall 18-4 to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- 'Labatt-Urday Nights' Return to the Ballpark as Bisons Host Red Sox, June 15 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Graceffo Leads Memphis to Game Three Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Battle Late, Fall Short In Loss To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Unveil New 'Lacrosse Night' Jersey for June 27 Game with the Bandits - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Open Old Bluff to Children for Friday, Saturday Night Games Through August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on June 18 - Nashville Sounds
- Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Ashcraft Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Indians Stop Skid, 4-1
- Infielder Alika Williams Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis
- IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field
- Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville
- Indians' Bats Held Quiet in Series-Opening Loss to Jumbo Shrimp, 2-1