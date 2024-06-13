IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 14-15 at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The 57th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Baseball State Finals return to Victory Field for a 26th time on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. The 1A and 3A championships will be played Friday with the 2A and 4A matchups slated for Saturday.

"We are excited to welcome fans to Victory Field for the Indiana High School Baseball State Finals, one of the greatest summer traditions hosted each year at our beautiful downtown ballpark," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "We look forward to helping student-athletes, coaches and fans alike create lifelong memories with an unrivaled championship atmosphere both on and off the field."

General admission tickets are now on sale for each day, with each ticket good for both games. GA tickets are $15 and kids 5 and under receive free admission per IHSAA guidelines. Fans for the visiting teams will sit on the first base side of the seating bowl while fans for the home teams will sit on the third base side. Tickets may be purchased in advance at IndyIndians.com. GA tickets and suites may also be purchased by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

"The IHSAA Baseball State Finals at Victory Field is always our last state tournament of the school year and, for many of our students, the last event of their high school careers," said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig. "We're so appreciative and grateful to the Indianapolis Indians and the Victory Field staff and how much they care about making the state finals a great experience for all the players and the fans that come to watch them play."

Gates open at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, June 14 and at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, June 15. Limited parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot for $10 (cash and card accepted) starting at 1 PM ET each day. Concessions will be available and are cashless.

All four state championship games (listed below) will stream exclusively on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per game or $20 for all games. Games will also be broadcast on affiliates of the IHSAA Champions Radio Network.

Friday, June 141A Championship, 5:37 PM ET

No. 1 Barr-Reeve (27-6, visitors) vs. No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic (27-6, home)

3A Championship, approximately 8:07 PM ET

UR Brebeuf Jesuit (25-9, visitors) vs. No. 8 New Prairie (26-5, home)

Saturday, June 152A Championship, 4:37 PM ET

No. 2 Providence (21-7, visitors) vs. No. 10 Illiana Christian (21-9, home)

4A Championship, approximately 8:07 PM ET

No. 6 Mooresville (31-3, visitors) vs. No. 3 Lake Central (24-9, home)

The Class 1A opener features a rematch of last year's championship game in which Lafayette Central Catholic secured its second straight title and ninth overall with a 1-0 victory over Barr-Reeve. Lafayette Central Catholic has reeled off 20 straight wins in tournament play. Barr-Reeve is seeking the school's first baseball state championship after runner-up finishes in 1998 and 2023.

In Friday's nightcap, Class 3A will crown a first-time champion. New Prairie is making its first appearance in the state championship game while Brebeuf Jesuit looks to make school history after falling short in the finals in 2012 and 2022. The Braves lost in the 2022 final to Andrean, 5-1.

In the first contest on Saturday, Class 2A pits two powers against each other. Both Providence and Illiana Christian are 2-0 all time in the 2A championship game. Providence won it all in 2016 and 2021, and Illiana Christian is seeking its third straight title. The Vikings defeated Covenant Christian 3-0 in last year's title game.

Class 4A rounds out the slate of championship games on Saturday night. Mooresville is making its first appearance in the state finals while Lake Central is in the state championship game for a fourth time and first since 2012, when the Indians topped Roncalli, 1-0.

