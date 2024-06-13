June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (29-36) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (27-37)

Thursday, June 13 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 6.00) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-0, 4.67)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers will take the field for game three in their current six-game series at Huntington Park...the I-Cubs find themselves down 0-2 in the series following yesterday's 6-3 defeat in extra innings. The slated starter for Iowa tonight versus Columbus is right-hander Kyle McGowin...the 32-year-old will be making his second start of the season with the I-Cubs after he was recently promoted from Double-A Tennessee on June 4...McGowin made his first start with Iowa last week against Toledo and was credited with a no decision against the Mud Hens after tossing 6.0 innings with five hits allowed, four earned runs, two home runs, three walks, and four strikeouts...following his lone start at the Triple-A level this year, McGowin owns a record of 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA...prior to joining Iowa this season, McGowin had made five starts for the Tennessee Smokies and tallied a record of 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and four walks...as for Columbus, the Clippers will be sending right-hander Darren McCaughan to the mound...the 28-year-old is a relatively new face to Columbus as he was traded from the Miami Marlins for cash on May 9...since being traded, McCaughan had made five starts for the Clippers and owns a record of 2-0 with a 4.67 ERA over 27.0 innings of work to go along with 29 strikeout and 10 walks...prior to the trade, McCaughan had spent the 2024 season with Triple-A Jacksonville and over five starts with the Jumbo Shrimp he tallied a record of 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and eight walks.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to square off for the third game in their current six-game series with tonight's contest...Iowa finds itself in an 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the series by a combined four runs...so far in 2024, Iowa and Columbus have played eight games with the Clippers leading this years series 5-3...the two ballclubs played one series already this year at Principal Park in which they spilt back on May 7-12...in terms of the all-time series between Iowa and Columbus, the I-Cubs trail with a mark of 23-33 and are 10-13 all-time on the road against the Clippers.

CALLED IN SOME RELIEF: Despite the loss to Columbus yesterday, the I-Cubs received some solid pitching performances from a quartet of relievers...Hunter Bigge, Ethan Roberts, Keegan Thompson, and Carl Edwards Jr. combined to toss four scoreless innings with just two hits allowed, two walks, and four strikeouts...the efforts from the four arms allowed the I-Cubs to take the contest into extra innings with the scored tied at 1-1...from an individual standpoint, Roberts continued his impressive stretch in his return from injury this season...in nine appearances with Iowa, Roberts has yet to allow an earned run, has allowed just four hits, and has 12 strikeouts compared to four walks...Thompson, who was recently optioned after finishing up a Major League Rehab assignment, has looked sharp in his return...in his previous two outings, the 29-year-old has gone 3.2 scoreless with one hit, no walks, and seven strikeouts...meanwhile, Edwards Jr. has arguably been the best reliever for Iowa this season leading the team in ERA at 1.85 and saves with seven.

CAISSIE IN THE CLUTCH: One of Iowa's top hitters this season, outfielder Owen Caissie, delivered another big moment in his young career in yesterday's game against Columbus...in the top of the 10th inning, the 21-year-old gave the I-Cubs their first lead of the contest by launching a two-run home run off Erik Sabrowski...Iowa did end up losing the game in the following frame, but Caissie did deliver one of the few bright spots from a hitting standpoint...the Canadian National has continued to show his worthiness of being ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs' system as he leads Iowa's active roster in several different categories including games played (57), hits (57), doubles (13), walks (40), and stolen bases (5)...another category that Caissie leads Iowa in is strikeouts with 72 on the year after recording four more before his home run yesterday...strikeouts have been a slight problem this season for Iowa in general with a total of 599 on the year, which ranks 15th in the International League and Caissie leading the team in K% at 29-percent.

PORTER IN THE PEN: On Tuesday night, right-handed pitcher Porter Hodge made his first appearance with the I-Cubs after spending some time up in the big leagues with Chicago...Hodge was optioned on June 7 and in his return tossed 2.2 scoreless frames against the Clippers with one hit allowed, no walks, and no strikeouts against eight batters...after his appearance on Tuesday, the No. 23 ranked prospect in the Cubs' system now has made 11 outings with Iowa in 2024 and owns a record of 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA, 11 walks, and 18 strikeouts...during his time with the Chicago Cubs, the 23-year-old made six appearances and tallied a record of 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in just 5.0 innings of work to go along with four walks and seven strikeouts.

EXTRA, EXTRA: The Iowa Cubs played their ninth extra-inning game of the season yesterday afternoon as they fell 6-3 to Columbus...the two clubs ended regulation tied at 1-1 and the I-Cubs scored two runs in the 10th to make it 3-1, but Columbus tacked on five runs in the bottom half of the inning to give them the walk-off victory...Iowa fell to 4-5 in extra-inning games this season and have suffered four walk-off losses...up until yesterday's loss, the I-Cubs had won their last three extra-inning games, most recently a 5-4 win in 10 innings over Toledo on June 8 in front of 7,761 fans at Principal Park.

PANNONE'S PITCHING: The Iowa Cubs received another solid start from yesterday's starter Thomas Pannone...the left-hander went 5.0 innings against the Clippers and allowed just two hits and one run to go along with four walks and seven strikeouts before turning the game over to the I-Cub bullpen...Pannone has seemed to return to form after some recent struggles as well...over his last three starts, the 30-year-old has gone 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 16.0 innings of work...he has also tallied 14 strikeouts and seven walks over that span while holding opponents to a .236 hitting clip...when it comes to team leaders and league rankings, Pannone leads Iowa in wins (4) and innings pitched (69.0) while ranking seventh in the International League in strikeouts (65), first in starts (14), and fifth in innings pitched.

