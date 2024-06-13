'pigs Pound Out 11 Hits But Mets Still Come Out On Top
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - A 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning was flipped on its head as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-36) saw an explosion offense from the Syracuse Mets (40-25) over the final four innings in a 14-4 loss.
Cal Stevenson opened the game by doubling for the 'Pigs and then scored later in the inning on a Buddy Kennedy sacrifice flu.
Kennedy singled to begin the fourth and then went first to third on a Simon Muzziotti base hit. Aramis Garcia proceeded to beat out a fielder's choice to drive in Kennedy to make it 2-0 Lehigh Valley.
Syracuse jumped in front in the fifth. Ben Gamel slugged a solo homer, his seventh of the year before Brett Baty put Syracuse ahead with a two-run single.
An RBI double from Gamel extended the Mets lead in the sixth before Luisangel Acuna dropped a two-run single into centerfield, putting the Mets ahead 6-2.
Baty doubled to begin the seventh and then scored on a Trayce Thompson RBI single past a drawn in infield.
The Mets blew the game open with a seven-run eighth. Acuna had another RBI single and was followed by an RBI single for Rylan Bannon, RBI double for Baty, and an RBI single for Luke Ritter. After a double play reset the frame, the Mets managed to load the bases and got an RBI single from Hayden Senger before Acuna walked to force home a run to make it 14-2.
The 'Pigs pushed two across in the ninth on a Stevenson sacrifice fly and Darick Hall RBI single.
Dom Hamel (2-3) earned the win for the Mets, allowing two runs in six innings on seven hits and one walk, striking out four.
Kolby Allard (0-5) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (one earned) in five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out five.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, June 14 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00) is slated to go for the IronPigs while Syracuse hands the ball to Jose Butto (2-2, 3.86).
