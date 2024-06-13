Knights Drop Thursday's Game in Extras, 4-3
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(DURHAM, NC) -- Rob Brantly's sacrifice-fly RBI in the bottom of the 10th inning led the Durham Bulls to a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night in game three of the six-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Brantly, a former Charlotte Knights catcher, finished the game 1-for-3 with the game-winning RBI.
It was a solid offensive showing for the Knights in the top of the fourth inning thanks to two solo home runs. Charlotte first baseman Carlos Pérez launched his fifth home run of the season. Two batters later, shortstop Colson Montgomery launched his eighth home run of the season. The two long balls gave the Knights a 2-0 lead.
Charlotte RHP Touki Toussaint was solid in his fourth start of the season. Toussaint allowed just five hits over five shutout innings. He left the game with the Knights ahead of the Bulls by a score of 2-0.
Things changed for Charlotte in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Bulls scored three runs against reliever Joe Barlow. The inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Ronny Simon, which gave the Bulls a 3-2 lead at that point.
In the top of the seventh frame, Charlotte right fielder Jared Walsh tied the game up with a solo home run, his sixth of the season. The game stayed tied at 3-3 until the bottom of the 10th inning when Brantly won the game for the Bulls against Charlotte RHP Aaron McGarity (3-1, 3.77).
Offensively, left fielder Wynton Bernard continued his hot hitting in the month of June. He extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games with a double. He also swiped his team-high 11th base of the season.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham on Friday evening.
