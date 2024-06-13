Gorski's Homer One of Three Indians' Hits in Loss to Jacksonville
June 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matt Gorski's 12th home run of the season alone could not lift the Indianapolis Indians from an early deficit as they suffered a 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Following a leadoff single by Andrés Alvarez to begin the game, the Indians offense was held hitless as Jacksonville (30-35) took a three-run lead against Domingo Germán (L, 0-4). Two runs came in the second inning, with Victor Mesa Jr. tacking on insurance with a solo home run in the fifth.
The Indians (26-37) got back in the hit column in the seventh courtesy of a leadoff home run by Gorski. A two-out rally attempt continued from there, with Gilberto Celestino reaching safely on an error and Alvarez's second hit of the night setting up runners at the corners. Joshua Palacios, playing in his second game back from the injured list, struck out to end the threat.
Yonny Chirinos (W, 6-4), who defeated Indianapolis in Game 2 of the Governors' Cup semifinals with Durham in 2017, tossed 5.0 one-hit, shutout innings to kick off the game for Jacksonville. Luarbert Arias (S, 3) closed out the comeback attempt in the seventh and dominated the game from there, striking out five of his seven batters faced.
Indianapolis has been held to a season-low three hits twice in its last three games, the first coming on Sunday vs. Columbus.
The Indians and Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game set at 121 Financial Ballpark at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday night. RHP Braxton Ashcraft - Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline - is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut against RHP Valente Bellozo (0-1, 7.71).
