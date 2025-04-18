WooSox Set Franchise Highs in Runs and Hits, Beat Red Wings 20-7

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - In arguably their best offensive performance in franchise history, the Worcester Red Sox (9-8) beat the Rochester Red Wings (3-14) 20-7 on Friday afternoon at Innovative Field, winning their fifth-consecutive game and capturing a series victory.

The WooSox set a new franchise high with 26 hits, surpassing the 20 hits they amassed against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on June 30, 2024.

The 20-run output matches the 20 runs the WooSox scored against the Norfolk Tides at Polar Park on May 21, 2024. The Red Sox Triple-A record for runs in a game is 26, which was set by the Pawtucket Red Sox on April 29, 1989 against Scranton at McCoy Stadium.

The WooSox set a new season high with six home runs, coming from Abraham Toro, Tyler McDonough, Marcelo Mayer, Nathan Hickey, Alex Binelas, and Vaughn Grissom.

Mayer knocked in a career high seven runs. It's the most RBI in a game for a WooSox player since Niko Kavadas drove in seven runs on July 12, 2024.

Both McDonough and Grissom set new career highs with five hits.

All ten batters that appeared for the WooSox had at least one hit, with eight of them tallying multi-hit performances. The WooSox scored in seven of their nine offensive innings.

The scoring started with three in the first. Mayer opened the scoring with a groundout that brought in Roman Anthony. Later in the inning, Toro belted a two-run shot.

Worcester put up five in the second. McDonough led off the inning with his first homer of the season. Mayer belted the second WooSox grand slam in as many days later in the inning.

The WooSox plated a pair in the fourth on a passed ball and an RBI knock from McDonough.

They got another in the fifth on Mayer's second RBI groundout of the day.

Three more crossed the plate in the seventh. Toro had an RBI single, and Hickey blasted a two-run, opposite-field homer.

In the eighth, Mayer drove home Binelas with a single, and Toro hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Grissom.

Worcester scored four times in the ninth, as Binelas belted a three-run shot, and Grissom crushed a solo shot to go back-to-back with Binelas.

On the mound, Robert Stock made his second start, and the right-hander earned his second victory. Stock tossed five scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walking two while striking out three.

The WooSox and Red Wings play the penultimate game of their six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

