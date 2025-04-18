SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-7) vs. Durham Bulls (11-7)

April 18, 2025 | Game 18 | Road Game 13 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Paul Gervase (0-1, 5.14)

Winans: Allowed 1 R (0 ER) on 3 H over 2.2 relief IP with 3 K & 1 BB in 4/06 ND v@ SYR (8-4 SWB)

Gervase: Makes first start of the season as an opener for LH Joe Rock (0-0, 2.61)

LAST TIME OUT- Durham, NC (April 17, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 7-1 by the Durham Bulls Thursday night. The Bulls tallied five early runs and the RailRiders could not overcome the early deficit while dropping their second straight.

Durham took a 2-0 lead against RailRiders starter Jake Woodford in the bottom of the first. Eloy Jimenez singled in Chandler Simpson and Tre' Morgan doubled home Bob Seymour. An error by Woodford extended the bottom of the second with two outs. Tanner Murray homered to double the lead at 4-0. Seymour followed with his third home run of the season to build a 5-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the top of the sixth. Andrew Velazquez doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sac fly by Ismael Munguia.

Durham added a pair of runs on three straight hits in the home half of the seventh against reliever Brent Headrick to build a 7-1 lead.

Woodford (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings. Logan Workman (3-0) earned the win with five innings of relief work, allowing one run on four hits.

Jorbit Vivas and Everson Pereira had two hits each to lead the RailRiders.

SIDELINED- Pitcher Brandon Leibrandt and infielder Braden Shewmake were placed on the 7-Day Injured List Thursday. Both left Wednesday's 4-3 loss early. Within the last week, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has also placed catcher Alex Jackson and outfielder Cooper Hummel on the Injured List, bringing the current tally to 11 including the seven who were placed on the RailRiders IL at the outset of the season. Leibrandt has a team-best 2.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts over a team-high 18 innings. Shewmake is hitting .222 over 15 games with a pair of home runs and seven runs batted in. He also has a team-high 11 walks this year.

AT THE START- Allan Winans makes his first start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tonight. The right-hander has pitched 2.2 relief innings for the RailRiders, allowing one unearned run on three hits in the April series finale at Syracuse. Winans struck out three and walked one. New York selected Winans to the Major League roster on April 12, but he did not appear in a game for the Yankees before being optioned back to SWB on April 15.

BACK IN THE FRAY- Max Burt was promoted from Somerset on Thursday when Braden Shewmake was placed on the Injured List. This marks Burt's second stint on the RailRiders roster this season, though he did not appear in a game between Opening Day and April 4 when he was transferred to the Patriots. Over nine games with Somerset, Burt hit .174 with a double and four runs batted in. The 28-year-old infielder has appeared in 43 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the last four years, most of which came in the second half of the 2021 season.

SNAPPED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's five-game winning streak was broken up with Wednesday's defeat. During last season's 89-win campaign, the RailRiders rattled off five winning streaks of five games or longer, including a season-best seven-game run from April 7 through 14.

B2B- Everson Pereira homered in the fifth inning on Tuesday and the eighth inning on Wednesday, becoming the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to homer in back-to-back games this season. T.J. Rumfield accomplished the feat over Opening Weekend at Lehigh Valley while Braden Shewmake did it the following week in Syracuse. Pereira's Wednesday night smash traveled 422 feet; the longest home run of the season by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player.

FIRST TIME FOR THAT- Colten Brewer had not surrendered a run over his first five appearances, spanning 21 batters faced. His scoreless inning streak was broken up at six innings with a walk and a double in the seventh inning on Wednesday.

FREE RIDE- RailRiders pitchers matched a season-high with seven walks issued on Wednesday. The free passes proved costly, generating a run for Durham without a hit in the sixth and setting up the insurance, and ultimately, game-winning run in the seventh.

RIVALS REUNITE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham meet for the second straight year and the third time since 2021. All three sets have been played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders won four out of six in September 2022 for then-manager Doug Davis and matched the mark last year under skipper Shelley Duncan. The post-COVID success for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has narrowed the regular season series game down to four games at 101-95 favoring Durham.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Tampa Bay 6-3 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Five Yankees drove in at least one run, paced by a two-RBI game from Ben Rice... Somerset dropped its second straight to Altoona, falling 6-4. Spencer Jones homered twice in the loss... Hudson Valley moved to 8-4 this season with a 5-1 win over Wilmington. Brendan Jones homered for the second straight game and Josh Grosz struck out nine for the Renegades... Tampa bested St. Lucie 6-1. Griffin Herring struck out nine and was backed by home runs from Parks Harber and Engelth Urena.

