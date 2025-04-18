Sproat Makes Sterling Start As Syracuse Sweeps Friday Night Doubleheader Over Buffalo
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets clobbered five home runs in a doubleheader sweep over the Buffalo Bisons on a warm Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Great pitching led to a 3-0 win in game one, and an offensive outburst in game two gave Syracuse an 11-5 victory.
The first game of tonight's doubleheader was a pitchers' duel through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse (9-9) opened the scoring. With one out, Luis De Los Santos singled. Niko Goodrum knocked De Los Santos in with an RBI double to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Meneses hit his league-leading 12th double to score Goodrum and put Syracuse ahead, 2-0.
In the sixth, the Mets added to their lead. Gilberto Celestino led off the inning with a solo homer, extending his hitting streak to 12 games and giving Syracuse a 3-0 lead.
Mets starter Brandon Sproat pitched a Triple-A career-high six innings without allowing a run. The right-hander only gave up four hits and walked one batter. Sproat threw 76 pitches, including 52 strikes.
In the seventh, Genesis Cabrera retired all three hitters he faced to secure the shutout and earn the save.
In game two, the Mets offense got going early and didn't slow down. In the bottom of the first inning, Jon Singleton homered for the third time this season and put Syracuse up, 1-0. Two batters later, Billy McKinney smacked a towering, 436-foot blast to right field and extended the lead to 2-0.
The offense kept on rolling in the second. Donovan Walton doubled, and Chris Williams knocked Walton in with another double to make it 3-0. After walks from Goodrum and Singleton, the bases were loaded. The next batter, Jared Young, was hit by a pitch and Williams scored, giving Syracuse a 4-0 lead.
In the third, the Mets tacked on two more runs. Ritter led off with a single, and Celestino brought him home with a two-run homer, bringing his hitting streak to a league-leading 13 games.
After conceding four runs in the top of the fifth, Syracuse put away all doubt in the bottom half of the fifth. To start, Celestino singled and Walton doubled, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Williams hit a pop up to shallow left-center field that clipped off shortstop Michael Turconi's glove and fell to the ground to score Celestino and give the Mets a 7-4 lead. Right after, De Los Santos singled to load the bases and Goodrum brought Walton in to score on a sacrifice fly out, putting the Mets ahead, 8-4. With two men on and one out, Singleton blasted his second homer of the game - a three-run shot that gave Syracuse an 11-4 cushion.
Buffalo (4-11) added a run in the sixth, but Sean Reid-Foley shut the door in the seventh to secure an 11-5 win.
During the Mets' five-game winning streak, Syracuse has outscored its opponents 30-7.
Syracuse and Buffalo continue their six-game series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Brandon Wadell is set to start for the Mets opposite left-hander Trenton Wallace for the Bisons.
