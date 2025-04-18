Gorski Ropes Walk-off Double in 11th
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After trailing 3-0 early, the Indianapolis Indians recorded their fourth walk-off victory of the season and second against the Toledo Mud Hens with a towering, game-winning double off the bat of Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski in the 11th inning on Friday night at Victory Field.
Mud Hens Record: 5-14
Indians Record: 8-8
WP: Ryder Ryan (2-0)
LP: Brendan White (1-3)
