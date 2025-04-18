Nabil Crismatt Earns Second Straight Win as 'Pigs Rally to Top Stripers

April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-6) snapped a mini two-game losing streak by coming back from an early deficit for a 5-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (9-9) on Friday night at CoolRay Field.

Gwinnett started the scoring in the second innings as Eddys Leonard belted a two-run homer, his second of the season.

Cal Stevenson singled to open the third and then stole second. With two outs, Justin Crawford doubled him home to cut the deficit to 2-1.

With two runners in scoring position and two outs in the sixth, Buddy Kennedy came thru in the clutch with a base hit to score both runs and vault the 'Pigs into the lead 3-2.

A Crawford sacrifice fly in the seventh and an Otto Kemp solo homer, his sixth of the year, pushed the lead to 5-2 for the 'Pigs.

Gwinnett got one back in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Matthew Batten RBI single, but would get no closer than 5-3.

Nabil Crismatt (3-1) dazzled over six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out three in his second straight win and Quality Start.

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) took the loss for the Stripers, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings on five hits and two walks, striking out eight.

Max Lazar (S, 2) worked around a two-out triple to post a scoreless ninth, striking out two for his second save of the year for the 'Pigs.

The IronPigs and Stripers continue their series on Saturday, April 19th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Kyle Tyler (1-1, 3.68) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 7.11)

