RailRiders Allow Just Three Hits in Shutout Victory
April 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Durham, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Durham Bulls 5-0 Friday night. Allan Winans, Sean Boyle and Yerry De Los Santos combined to shut out the Bulls on three hits while striking out 13.
The RailRiders jumped on opener Paul Gervase with a pair of runs in the first. Jorbit Vivas singled and T.J. Rumfield lofted a two-run homer down the left field line, just clearing the 32-foot-high "Blue Monster" at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three runs in the top of the third against Joe Rock. Vivas doubled and scored on a two-out double by Jesus Rodriguez. After Ismael Munguia was hit by a pitch, Jose Rojas doubled in two to build a 5-0 advantage.
Winans made his first start of the season, striking out seven and walking two over three-plus innings. Boyle (2-2) followed with five scoreless innings of relief, striking out five and walking one. De Los Santos pitched a three-batter ninth to complete the RailRiders' second shutout of the season.
Gervase (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first inning home run.
Vivas had three hits to raise his average to .364. Rumfield's RBIs give him 14, matching Vivas for the team lead. Seven of nine RaiRiders hitters had at least one hit and eight of nine reached to help even the set at two wins apiece with two games to go.
Zach Messinger takes the hill for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday against Durham and Joe Boyle. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, to host the Charlotte Knights. Find promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
11-7
